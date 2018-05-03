Vodafone Launches Prepaid Plans Priced At Rs 511, Rs 569 With Data, Calling Benefits Vodafone is offering 3GB 3G/4G data per day under its Rs 569 prepaid plan.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT However, Vodafones new prepaid plans are only available in select circles.



Vodafone's new prepaid plans in detail:



Vodafone prepaid plan at Rs 511



Priced at Rs 511, Vodafone is offering unlimited local, STD and roaming calls and 100 SMSes per day under this offer. Customers also get 2GB 3G/4G data per day for 70 days. The plan is valid for a period of 84 days.





Vodafone prepaid plan at Rs 569



Priced at Rs 569, Vodafone is offering unlimited local, STD and roaming calls and 100 SMSes per day under this offer. Customers also get 3GB 3G/4G data per day for 70 days. The plan is valid for a period of 84 days.





This move from Vodafone is seen as to counter its rivals, Reliance Jio and Airtel. Jio offers a pack of Rs 448 under which it provides with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls for its prepaid customers. One also gets 100 SMSes per day and 2GB of 4G data, post which the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The plan is valid for 84 days. Under Airtel's Rs 499 plan, one gets unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. It also offers 100 SMSes per day and 2GB data per day. However, the plan is valid for 82 days.



Vodafone has come up with new recharge packs of Rs 511 and Rs 569 for its prepaid customers. Since the arrival of Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio, the telecom sector has seen an aggressive war which has also compelled Vodafone and Idea to join hands. As data packs are the most popular among customers, Vodafone's new recharge packs of Rs 511 and Rs 569 offer 2GB 3G/4G data per day and 3GB 3G/4G data per day, respectively, according to the operator's official website - vodafone.in. However, Vodafone’s new prepaid plans are only available in select circles.Priced at Rs 511, Vodafone is offering unlimited local, STD and roaming calls and 100 SMSes per day under this offer. Customers also get 2GB 3G/4G data per day for 70 days. The plan is valid for a period of 84 days.(Vodafone's plan is valid for a period of 84 days) Priced at Rs 569, Vodafone is offering unlimited local, STD and roaming calls and 100 SMSes per day under this offer. Customers also get 3GB 3G/4G data per day for 70 days. The plan is valid for a period of 84 days.(Vodafone’s new prepaid plans are only available in select circles)​This move from Vodafone is seen as to counter its rivals, Reliance Jio and Airtel. Jio offers a pack of Rs 448 under which it provides with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls for its prepaid customers. One also gets 100 SMSes per day and 2GB of 4G data, post which the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The plan is valid for 84 days. Under Airtel's Rs 499 plan, one gets unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. It also offers 100 SMSes per day and 2GB data per day. However, the plan is valid for 82 days. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter