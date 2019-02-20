SpiceJet Announces 12 New Domestic Flights, Offers Tickets From Rs 2,499

SpiceJet will commence 12 new direct domestic flights starting March 31, 2019, said the carrier in a press release on Tuesday. The airline will launch the new flights on the Bhopal-Surat, Gorakhpur-Mumbai and Jaipur-Dharamshala routes. It will also start daily flights connecting Bhopal and Delhi. SpiceJet is offering flight tickets from an all inclusive Rs 2,499 on Bhopal-Mumbai sector and at Rs 3,299 on the Bhopal-Delhi sector. Tickets start from Rs 3,457 on the Bhopal-Surat route and Rs 4,399 on Gorakhpur-Mumbai sector. Flight tickets are priced at Rs 4,099 and Rs 3,699 on Jaipur-Dharamshala and Dharmshala-Jaipur routes, respectively.
"We see immense potential in these sectors and are delighted to introduce these 12 flights on our domestic network," said Shilpa Bhatia, chief sales and revenue officer, SpiceJet, according to the statement.
Schedule of SpiceJet's flights starting from March 31
|Flight no
|From
|To
|Departure
|Arrival
|Days of Operations
|SG-480
|Bhopal
|Mumbai
|11:10 AM
|12:45 PM
|Daily
|SG-479
|Mumbai
|Bhopal
|8:45 AM
|10:25 AM
|Daily
|SG-8624
|Bhopal
|Delhi
|8:15 AM
|9:35 AM
|Daily
|SG-8623
|Delhi
|Bhopal
|6:05 AM
|7:45 AM
|Daily
|SG-8638
|Bhopal
|Delhi
|8:40 PM
|10:10 PM
|Except Sunday
|SG-8637
|Delhi
|Bhopal
|6:40 PM
|8:15 PM
|Except Sunday
|SG-3722
|Bhopal
|Surat
|6:55 PM
|10:20 PM
|Daily
|SG-3721
|Surat
|Bhopal
|2:10 PM
|3:30 PM
|Daily
|SG-415
|Gorakhpur
|Mumbai
|3:10 PM
|5:25 PM
|Daily
|SG-438
|Mumbai
|Gorakhpur
|12:15 PM
|2:30 PM
|Daily
|SG-2985
|Jaipur
|Dharamshala
|6:05 AM
|7:35 AM
|Daily
|SG-2986
|Dharamshala
|Jaipur
|11:40 AM
|1:05 PM
|Daily
SpiceJet's new flights come amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector where airlines are coming up with new routes and discount offers on a daily basis to attract passengers.
Earlier this month, SpiceJet said it will launch a daily non-stop flight service between Hyderabad and Saudi Arabia's Jeddah from March 25. The private carrier had started also started a direct flight on the Kolkata-Lilabari route, under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN.
IndiGo had announced Istanbul as its 16th international destination in January. The airline will operate daily non-stop flights between Delhi-Istanbul from March 20, 2019.
Meanwhile, GoAir is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,499 and Rs. 4,999, respectively in limited period sale offer.