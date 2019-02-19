GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From 1,499 Rupees

Bookings under GoAir sale offer can be made till February 20, 2019.

GoAir is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,499 and Rs 4,999, respectively in a sale offer, said the airline on its website - goair.in. Bookings under the sale offer can be made till February 20, 2019. The sale is valid for travel between March 1, 2019 and September 30, 2019, according to the airline's website. However, the travel dates vary according to the destination. GoAir's offer on flight tickets come amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector.

Under this offer, the cheapest flight ticket is available on Bengaluru-Kannur route starting at Rs. 1,499 for travel between March 4 and March 31, 2019. Tickets from Ahmedabad to Kochi start at Rs. 2,299. Flight ticket on Bengaluru-Phuket route start at Rs 6,299 for travel between March 11 and September 30, 2019.

Domestic destinations

From To Travel Period Fare starting at Bengaluru Kannur Mar 4 - Mar 31 Rs 1,499 Chennai Kannur Mar 4 - Mar 24 Rs 1,999 Ahmedabad Kochi Mar 4 - Jun 30 Rs 2,299 Kannur Chennai Mar 4 - Mar 24 Rs 2,299 Kannur Hyderabad Mar 11 - Mar 31 Rs 2,799 Hyderabad Kannur Mar 4 - Mar 24 Rs 3,099 Kannur Bengaluru Mar 11 - Apr 15 Rs 3,499 Mumbai Port Blair Mar 1 - Sep 30 Rs 6,799

International destinations

From To Travel Period Fare starting at Bengaluru Male Mar 11 - Aug 31 Rs 4,999 Bengaluru Phuket Mar 11 - Sep 30 Rs 6,299 Mumbai Male Mar 1 - Sep 9 Rs 7,299 Delhi Phuket Mar 4 - Sep 30 Rs 8,099 Delhi Male Mar 11 - Aug 5 Rs 8,699 Mumbai Phuket Mar 11 - Sep 30 Rs 9,699

Domestic air passenger traffic rose by 18.60 per cent in 2018 to 1389.76 lakhs as against 1171.76 lakhs during the corresponding period of previous year , according to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data.

