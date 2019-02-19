GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From 1,499 Rupees

GoAir is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,499 and Rs 4,999, respectively in a sale offer, said the airline on its website - goair.in. Bookings under the sale offer can be made till February 20, 2019. The sale is valid for travel between March 1, 2019 and September 30, 2019, according to the airline's website. However, the travel dates vary according to the destination. GoAir's offer on flight tickets come amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector.
Under this offer, the cheapest flight ticket is available on Bengaluru-Kannur route starting at Rs. 1,499 for travel between March 4 and March 31, 2019. Tickets from Ahmedabad to Kochi start at Rs. 2,299. Flight ticket on Bengaluru-Phuket route start at Rs 6,299 for travel between March 11 and September 30, 2019.
Domestic destinations
|From
|To
|Travel Period
|Fare starting at
|Bengaluru
|Kannur
|Mar 4 - Mar 31
|Rs 1,499
|Chennai
|Kannur
|Mar 4 - Mar 24
|Rs 1,999
|Ahmedabad
|Kochi
|Mar 4 - Jun 30
|Rs 2,299
|Kannur
|Chennai
|Mar 4 - Mar 24
|Rs 2,299
|Kannur
|Hyderabad
|Mar 11 - Mar 31
|Rs 2,799
|Hyderabad
|Kannur
|Mar 4 - Mar 24
|Rs 3,099
|Kannur
|Bengaluru
|Mar 11 - Apr 15
|Rs 3,499
|Mumbai
|Port Blair
|Mar 1 - Sep 30
|Rs 6,799
International destinations
|From
|To
|Travel Period
|Fare starting at
|Bengaluru
|Male
|Mar 11 - Aug 31
|Rs 4,999
|Bengaluru
|Phuket
|Mar 11 - Sep 30
|Rs 6,299
|Mumbai
|Male
|Mar 1 - Sep 9
|Rs 7,299
|Delhi
|Phuket
|Mar 4 - Sep 30
|Rs 8,099
|Delhi
|Male
|Mar 11 - Aug 5
|Rs 8,699
|Mumbai
|Phuket
|Mar 11 - Sep 30
|Rs 9,699
Domestic air passenger traffic rose by 18.60 per cent in 2018 to 1389.76 lakhs as against 1171.76 lakhs during the corresponding period of previous year , according to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data.