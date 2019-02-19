NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From 1,499 Rupees

GoAir's offer on flight tickets come amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector.

Aviation | | Updated: February 19, 2019 14:25 IST
Bookings under GoAir sale offer can be made till February 20, 2019.


GoAir is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,499 and Rs 4,999, respectively in a sale offer, said the airline on its website - goair.in. Bookings under the sale offer can be made till February 20, 2019. The sale is valid for travel between March 1, 2019 and September 30, 2019, according to the airline's website. However, the travel dates vary according to the destination. GoAir's offer on flight tickets come amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector.

Under this offer, the cheapest flight ticket is available on Bengaluru-Kannur route starting at Rs. 1,499 for travel between March 4 and March 31, 2019. Tickets from Ahmedabad to Kochi start at Rs. 2,299. Flight ticket on Bengaluru-Phuket route start at Rs 6,299 for travel between March 11 and September 30, 2019.

Domestic destinations

FromToTravel PeriodFare starting at
BengaluruKannurMar 4 - Mar 31Rs 1,499
ChennaiKannurMar 4 - Mar 24Rs 1,999
AhmedabadKochiMar 4 - Jun 30Rs 2,299
KannurChennaiMar 4 - Mar 24 Rs 2,299
KannurHyderabadMar 11 - Mar 31Rs 2,799
HyderabadKannurMar 4 - Mar 24Rs 3,099
KannurBengaluruMar 11 - Apr 15Rs 3,499
MumbaiPort BlairMar 1 - Sep 30Rs 6,799

 

International destinations

FromToTravel PeriodFare starting at
BengaluruMaleMar 11 - Aug 31Rs 4,999
BengaluruPhuketMar 11 - Sep 30Rs 6,299
MumbaiMaleMar 1 - Sep 9Rs 7,299
DelhiPhuketMar 4 - Sep 30Rs 8,099
DelhiMaleMar 11 - Aug 5Rs 8,699
MumbaiPhuketMar 11 - Sep 30Rs 9,699

 

Domestic air passenger traffic rose by 18.60 per cent in 2018 to 1389.76 lakhs as against 1171.76 lakhs during the corresponding period of previous year , according to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data.
 

