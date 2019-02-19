SpiceJet To Commence 12 New Domestic Flights

SpiceJet new flight services will start from March 31, 2019.

Budget passenger carrier SpiceJet will commence 12 new direct flights on its domestic network, starting March 31, 2019.

According to the company, the new services include daily direct flights on the Bhopal-Surat-Bhopal, Gorakhpur-Mumbai-Gorakhpur and Jaipur-Dharamshala-Jaipur sectors.

"We see immense potential in these sectors and are delighted to introduce these 12 flights on our domestic network," said Shilpa Bhatia, chief sales and revenue officer, SpiceJet, in a statement on Tuesday.

"We are sure that the new flights will offer immense flexibility to both business and leisure travellers."