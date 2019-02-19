NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Aviation

SpiceJet To Commence 12 New Domestic Flights

SpiceJet's new services include daily direct flights on the Bhopal-Surat-Bhopal, Gorakhpur-Mumbai-Gorakhpur and Jaipur-Dharamshala-Jaipur sectors.

Aviation | | Updated: February 19, 2019 19:32 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
SpiceJet To Commence 12 New Domestic Flights

SpiceJet new flight services will start from March 31, 2019.


New Delhi: 

Budget passenger carrier SpiceJet will commence 12 new direct flights on its domestic network, starting March 31, 2019.

According to the company, the new services include daily direct flights on the Bhopal-Surat-Bhopal, Gorakhpur-Mumbai-Gorakhpur and Jaipur-Dharamshala-Jaipur sectors.

"We see immense potential in these sectors and are delighted to introduce these 12 flights on our domestic network," said Shilpa Bhatia, chief sales and revenue officer, SpiceJet, in a statement on Tuesday. 

"We are sure that the new flights will offer immense flexibility to both business and leisure travellers."

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

SpiceJetSpiceJet new flightsSpiceJet new route

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
PulwamaSupermoonJaish TerroristsSurya kiranShivaji JayantiRavidas JayantiLive TVIPL Schedule 2019HOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusMWC 2019Videocon D2HIPL TicketsAmarinder SinghPratapgarh RajasthanSouth AfricaV NarayanasamyFull MoonVivo V15 ProS10

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top