IndiGo Announces New International Flights, Offers Tickets From Rs 23,999

IndiGo's new flight offer comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector.

IndiGo on Friday announced Istanbul as its 16th international destination. The airline will operate daily non-stop flights between Delhi-Istanbul at a starting price of Rs 23,999, with effect from March 20, 2019, stated the airline in a press release. Bookings for the flights are open via airline's official website, goindigo.in, with immediate effect, the airline said in a statement. IndiGo's new flight offer comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector, boosted by robust growth in passenger traffic registered over past few months.

Schedule of IndiGo's international flights starting from March 20:

Flight No. Origin Destination Frequency Effective Departure Arrival Fares 6E 0011 Delhi Istanbul Daily 20-Mar-19 13:40 18:10 Rs 23,999 6E 0012 Istanbul Delhi Daily 20-Mar-19 19:45 04:15 Rs 23,999 (As mentioned on IndiGo's press release) According to IndiGo's statement, new flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options. "It is our privilege to be the first domestic carrier to fly into Turkey. Istanbul is one the most attractive tourist cities in the world and the gateway from Asia into Europe," William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo, said in a company statement on Friday.

Earlier on Thursday, IndiGo announced new international flight connections at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 7,999. The daily international flights introduced by the carrier, will be operated on Kannur-Doha and Kannur-Kuwait routes, starting from March 15, 2019.

IndiGo currently has a fleet of over 200 aircraft including Airbus A320 and 12 ATR aircraft. The airline offers over 1,300 daily flights and connects 52 domestic destinations and 15 international destinations, according to its statement.