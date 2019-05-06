All You Need To Know About Reliance Jio's 1.5 GB/Day Data Packs

Reliance Jio recharge: The telecom company's 1.5-GB-per-day recharge plans start from Rs 149.

Reliance Jio Infocomm, which offers telecom services under the brand Jio, offers a range of recharge plans with 1.5 GBs of high speed internet per day. Reliance Jio currently offers five different recharge plans priced from Rs 149 to Rs 1,699 under which it provides 1.5 GBs of high speed mobile data, among other benefits, to its prepaid subscribers, according to the telecom company's website - www.jio.com. Reliance Jio, the latest entrant in the country's telecom sector, has disrupted the industry by launching aggressively-priced recharge plans. (Also Read: Reliance Jio Offers These Five Recharge Options For JioPhone Users)

Here are the five Jio recharge packs that offer 1.5 GBs of high speed data per day:

Jio recharge plan at Rs 149

Under Reliance Jio's Rs 149 recharge plan, Jio subscribers get 1.5 GB of high speed internet data for a period of 28 days. The plan also offers unlimited free STD and local voice calls and 100 SMSes per day.

Jio recharge plan at Rs 349

Under Reliance Jio's Rs 349 recharge plan, Jio subscribers get 1.5 GB of high speed internet data per day for 70 days. The plan also offers unlimited STD and local voice calls along with 100 SMSes for a day.

Jio recharge plan at Rs 399

Reliance Jio's Rs 399 recharge plan gives access to 1.5 GB of high speed internet data for a period of 84 days. The plan also offers unlimited STD and local voice calls along with 100 SMSes for a day.

Jio recharge plan at Rs 449

Reliance Jio's Rs 449 recharge plan offers 1.5 GB of high speed internet data per day for a period of 91 days. The plan also offers unlimited STD and local voice calls along with 100 SMSes for a day.

Jio recharge plan at Rs 1,699

Reliance Jio's Rs 1,699 recharge plan offers 1.5 GB of high speed internet data per day for a period of 365 days (1 year). The plan also offers unlimited STD and local voice calls along with 100 SMSes for a day.

