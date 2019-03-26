Jio 2-5 GB/Day Prepaid Packs: Subscribers Get Up To 91 Days Of Validity In These 7 Plans

Jio 2-5 GB per day data packs: Reliance offers seven recharge packs priced at Rs 198-799 in this category

Reliance Jio offers a range of recharge options to its prepaid subscribers. In the 2-5 GBs per day category, Reliance Jio provides seven prepaid plans in which it offers a validity period ranging from 28 days to 91 days, according to the telecom company's website - jio.com. Priced between Rs 198 and Rs 799, these Jio prepaid recharge plans offer a variety of features, including high speed data to the tune of 56-182 GB, according to the Reliance Jio website. (Also read: Reliance Jio 1.5GB/day data recharge options explained)

Here are key features of these seven Reliance Jio recharge packs, which offer 2-5 GBs of high speed data per day for their respective validity periods:

Reliance Jio recharge plans with 2 GBs of high speed data per day

In four of its recharge packs, Reliance Jio offers 2 GBs of high speed data per day, among other features, to its prepaid subscribers. Priced at Rs 198, Rs 398, Rs 448 and Rs 498, these recharge plans offer validity periods of 28 days, 70 days, 84 days and 91 days respectively, according to the Jio website.

(Also read: How Jio data recharge packs compare | Jio Holi exchange scheme)



Reliance Jio recharge pack with 3 GBs of high speed data per day

Reliance Jio's 3 GBs per day recharge pack of Rs 299 comes with a validity period of 28 days, according to the company's website. In this pack, the subscriber gets 3 GBs of high speed data per day for the validity period, according to the Jio website. Reliance Jio recharge pack with 4 GBs of high speed data per day

In its recharge pack priced at Rs 509, Reliance Jio offers a total of112 GBs of data at high speed over a validity period of 28 days, according to the telecom company's website.

Reliance Jio recharge pack with 5 GBs of high speed data per day

Priced at Rs 799, this recharge pack of Reliance Jio comes with 5 GBs of high speed data per day for a validity period of 28 days, according to the Jio website.

Additional benefits

In all of the seven recharge packs, Reliance Jio offers benefits such as 100 SMS per day and free voice calls for their respectively validity periods, according to the company.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.