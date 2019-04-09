Reliance Jio Vs Bharti Airtel Vs Vodafone: 1.5 GB/Day Data Packs Compared

Reliance Jio offer five recharge plans for usage of 1.5 GB of internet data.

Indian telecom companies - Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea are offering aggressively priced recharge plans which offer high speed internet data, unlimited voice calls, SMSes and access to inbuilt mobile applications operated by the services providers to attract customers. The competition in the telecom industry was disrupted after the Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio Infocomm forayed in the sector in September 2016 by offering free voice calls and access to high speed internet data. The disruption caused by Jio has left other telecom service providers to lower their tariff plans to match the competition caused by Reliance Jio. (Also Read: Jio Vs Airtel: Prepaid Plans Priced At Rs 399, Rs 448 Compared)

Here is a comparison of recharge plans and data benefits for 1.5 GB/day data packs being offered by Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodaofne:

Reliance Jio offer five recharge plans for usage of 1.5 GB of internet data:

Rs. 149 recharge plan: Under Jio's Rs. 149 plan, subscribers get 1.5 GB of high speed internet data per day along with unlimited local and STD voice calls for a period of 28 days. The plan also offers 100 SMSes per day, according to the Jio website.

Rs. 349 recharge plan: Under Jio's Rs. 349 plan, subscribers get 1.5 GB of high speed internet per day for 70 days. Along with internet, Jio customers also get free local and STD voice calls and 100 SMSes per day.

Rs. 399 recharge plan: Under Jio's Rs. 399 plan, subscribers get 1.5 GB of high speed internet data per day along with unlimited local and STD voice calls for a period of 84 days. The plan also offers 100 SMSes per day.

Rs. 449 recharge plan: Under Jio's Rs. 449 plan, subscribers get 1.5 GB of high speed internet per day for 91 days. Along with internet, Jio customers also get free local and STD voice calls and 100 SMSes per day.

Rs. 1,699 recharge plan: Under Jio's Rs. 1,699 plan, subscribers get 1.5 GB of high speed internet for 1 year (365 days) from the date of recharge. The plan comes with unlimited free local and STD voice calls and 100 SMSes per day.

Bharti Airtel offers two recharge plans for usage of 1.5 GB of internet data:

Rs 199 recharge plan: Under Rs 199 recharge Airtel customers get to use 1.5 GB of high speed internet data per day for a period of 28 days. The plan also offers unlimited free local and STD voice calls and 100 SMSes per day.

Rs 448 recharge plan: Under Airtel's Rs 448 recharge plan, users get 1.5 GB of high speed internet data per day for a period of 82 days. The plan also offers unlimited free local and STD voice calls and 100 SMSes per day.

Vodafone is currently offering three recharge plans for usage 1.5 GB of high speed internet data per day:

Rs 199 recharge plan: Under this plan Vodafone customers get 1.5 GB of 4G/3G data per day for a period of 28 days. The pack also gives access to free local and STD voice calls and 100 SMSes for the entire validity period.

Rs 458 recharge plan: Under Vodafone's Rs 458 plan, subscribers get 1.5 GB of high speed internet per day for 84 days. Along with internet, Vodafone customers also get free local and STD voice calls and 100 SMSes per day.

Rs 509 recharge plan: Under Vodafone's Rs 109 plan, subscribers get 1.5 GB of high speed internet data per day along with unlimited local and STD voice calls for a period of 90 days. The plan also offers 100 SMSes per day.

