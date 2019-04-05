All You Need To Know About Reliance Jio International Roaming Plans

Reliance Jio offers a total of four international roaming plans.

Reliance Jio Infocomm, which offers wireless telecom services under the brand name Jio, offers a variety of international roaming plans. Reliance Jio offers two types of international roaming recharge plans: unlimited packs (valid in 20 countries) and global packs (applicable in 170 countries). Reliance Jio offers a total of four international roaming plans priced between Rs 575 and Rs 5,751, according to the telecom company's website - jio.com. Reliance Jio is the newest telecom company in the country and has disrupted the telecom industry by offering aggressively priced recharge plans.

Here are recharge plans, prices and various benefits being offered by Reliance Jio under International roaming plans:

Unlimited packs offered by Jio are valid in Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Netherlands, Netherlands, New Zealand, Philippines, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, Spain, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and United States.

Rs 575 recharge plan: Under Rs 575 plan Jio customers can use unlimited internet data at 250 MB/day high speed data thereafter unlimited at 64 kbps for a day. Along with unlimited internet Jio customers also get 100 minutes of outgoing calls, free incoming calls and 100 SMSes for one day, Reliance Jio noted on its website www.jio.com.

Rs 2,875 recharge plan: Under Rs 2,875 recharge plan Jio subscribers get unlimited internet data at 250 MB/day high speed data thereafter unlimited at 64 kbps for a day. 100 minutes of outgoing calls, free incoming calls and 100 SMSes are also being offered by Jio for a period of seven days.

Rs 5,751 recharge plan: Under Rs 5,751 recharge plan Jio users get 1,500 minutes of outgoing voice calls and free incoming calls for a period of 30 days. The plan comes with 5 GB of high speed internet data and 1,500 SMSes for 30 days, Jio said.

Global Packs being offered by Jio can be purchased by recharging with 1,101 and are valid in 170 countries. Under this plan voice calls start from Rs 2 per minute, data is priced at Rs 2 per MB and SMS is for Rs 2 per SMS.

