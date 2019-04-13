Reliance Jio Sachet Packs: Rs 19, Rs 52 Prepaid Plans Explained

Jio offers two sachet packs, which are priced at Rs 19 and Rs 52.

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio offers a host of prepaid recharge plans, ranging up to Rs 9,999. These recharge plan offers 1.5 GB per day data to 5 GB per day high-speed data, according to Jio's official website- jio.com. The data offered by Jio on these recharge packs is unlimited for the respective validity periods, but after consuming the daily prescribed limit, the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. So, in such a case, if a customer wants to avail data at high-speed, they make use of sachet packs. Jio offers two sachet packs, which are priced at Rs 19 and Rs 52, according to Jio's website. (Also read: All You Need To Know About Reliance Jio International Roaming Plans)

Given below are the two sachet packs offered by Reliance Jio:

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 19

Under this pack, Reliance Jio offers 150MB of data with unlimited calling and 20 SMSes. The validity of the pack is for a day and customers also get complimentary subscription to Jio apps, according to Jio's website.

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 52

Under this pack, Jio offers a total of 1.05GB of data with a daily limit of 150MB. Unlimited calling and 70 SMSes are also bundled with this pack. The validity of the pack is for 7 days and customers also get complimentary subscription to Jio apps, according to Jio's website.

Reliance Jio, on the other hand, offers five recharge packs under the 1.5 GBs per day category. In these five Jio data plans, the telecom operator offers a validity period of 28-365 days, and high speed data benefit of 42-547.5 GBs. In the 2-5 GBs per day category, Reliance Jio provides seven prepaid plans in which it offers a validity period ranging from 28 days to 91 days,

