Reliance Jio 1.5 GB/Day Data Packs: Plans, Benefits, Other Details Here

Jio offers five different recharge plans for usage of 1.5 GB of internet data per day.

Reliance Jio Infocomm, which offers telecom services under the brand name Jio, is offering its users access to 1.5 GB of high speed internet data starting at Rs 149 for 28 days. The Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio is the newest wireless telecom company in the country and has disrupted the telecom industry ever since it forayed in the sector by offering aggressively priced recharge plans. Currently, Jio offers five different recharge plans for usage of 1.5 GB of internet data per day along with access to voice calls and SMSes.

Here are all the recharge options, data benefits, validity, voice calls benefits being offered Reliance Jio for usage of 1.5 GB data per day:

Rs 149 recharge plan: Under Jio's Rs 149 plan, subscribers get 1.5 GB of high speed internet data per day along with unlimited local and STD voice calls for a period of 28 days. The plan also offers 100 SMSes per day.

Rs 349 recharge plan: Under Jio's Rs 349 plan, subscribers get 1.5 GB of high speed internet per day for 70 days. Along with internet, Jio customers also get free local and STD voice calls and 100 SMSes per day.

Rs 399 recharge plan: Under Jio's Rs 399 plan, subscribers get 1.5 GB of high speed internet data per day along with unlimited local and STD voice calls for a period of 84 days. The plan also offers 100 SMSes per day.

Rs 449 recharge plan: Under Jio's Rs 449 plan, subscribers get 1.5 GB of high speed internet per day for 91 days. Along with internet, Jio customers also get free local and STD voice calls and 100 SMSes per day.

Rs 1,699 recharge plan: Under Jio's Rs 1,699 plan, subscribers get 1.5 GB of high speed internet for 1 year (365 days) from the date of recharge. The plan comes with unlimited free local and STD voice calls and 100 SMSes per day.

All the recharge plans mentioned above offer Jio users complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

