Reliance Jio Offers These Five Recharge Options For JioPhone Users

Reliance Jio provides five recharge options for its prepaid subscribers using the JioPhone series of 4G-enabled devices. Meant for Reliance Jio prepaid customers using the company's JioPhone devices, these recharge packs are priced from Rs 49 to Rs 594, and come with a validity period ranging from 28 days to 168 days, according to the private sector telecom company's website - jio.com. Reliance Jio Infocomm, the provider of telecom services under brand Jio, offers total high speed data benefit to the tune of 1 GB to 84 GBs under these five recharge packs. These five JioPhone recharge packs, priced at Rs 49, Rs 99, Rs 153, Rs 297 and Rs 594, work only if the Reliance Jio SIM is in a JioPhone device, according to the Jio website. (Also read: All you need to know about Reliance Jio 1.5 GB/day data packs)

Here's a brief description of the features provided by Reliance Jio in its five recharge plans for JioPhone users:

JioPhone recharge plan Rs 49

In its recharge pack of Rs 49, Reliance Jio offers high speed data of one GB, among other benefits, for a validity period of one day, according to the telecom company's website.

JioPhone recharge plan Rs 99

Reliance Jio's recharge pack of Rs 99 comes with a validity period of 28 days with a total high speed data benefit of 14 GBs, subject to a daily limit of 0.5 GB.

JioPhone recharge plan Rs 153

In its recharge pack priced at Rs 153, Reliance Jio offers 42 GBs of high speed data for validity period of 28 days. A daily limit of 1.5 GBs is applicable on high speed data.

JioPhone recharge plan Rs 297

The JioPhone recharge pack of Rs 297 comes with a total high speed data benefit of 42 GBs over a validity period of 84 days. A daily limit of 0.5 GB is applicable on high speed data.

JioPhone recharge plan Rs 594

IIn its JioPhone recharge pack of Rs 594, Reliance Jio offers a total 84 GBs of high speed data with a daily limit of 0.5 GB, for a validity period of 168 days.

Other benefits with JioPhone recharge plans

All five of the JioPhone prepaid recharge packs come with free local and national voice calls for their respective validity periods, among other benefits such as complimentary subscription to Jio apps.