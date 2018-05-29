Patanjali-BSNL SIM Card: Rs 144, Rs 792, Rs 1,584 Recharge Packs Compared

1. The recharge pack will come with benefits such as free unlimited voice calls without roaming charges, 2 GB of data per day and 100 SMSes per day for the respective validity period, according to BSNL.
2. BSNL is offering a validity period of 30 days, 180 days and 365 days in recharge options of Rs 144, Rs 792 and Rs 1,584 respectively. Free voice calling, data and SMS benefits apply for the validity period according to the plan chosen by the subscriber.
#BSNL launches Swadeshi Samriddhi SIM cards in partnership with @PypAyurved. @yogishriramdevpic.twitter.com/0VcDkFw9WuBSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) May 29, 2018
3. For example, a user recharging the Patanjali Swadeshi Samriddhi SIM card with the recharge pack of Rs 144 will get 60 GBs of data with a daily limit of 2 GBs, among other benefits, for a period of 30 days. However, a subscriber of the Rs 792 denomination will get a total of 360 GBs of data over 180 days, with a daily limit of 2 GBs.
4. The Swadeshi Samriddhi SIM card was launched by yoga guru Ramdev last Sunday. The SIM card, available to Patanjali Ayurved staff for now, will be available to the general public soon.
5. BSNL said the special plan is available "for members of Patanjali organisations like Bharat Swabhiman Nyas, Patanjali Yog Samiti, Mahila Prakostha, Yuva Bharat, Patanjali Kisan Seva, Swadeshi Samrudhi Card Holder".
How to activate Patanjali BSN-144
For activation, eligible persons are required to visit the nearest CSC or retailer along with valid documents such as Patanjali employee ID.
CommentsThe country's telecom sector is witnessing high competition since the entry of Reliance Jio.
Bharti Airtel currently offers a recharge pack at Rs 249. This pack comes with 2 GBs of data per day along with free voice calls, among other benefits, for a validity period of 28 days. Rival telecom company Reliance Jio offers a recharge pack at Rs 198, which comes with unlimited voice calls and 2 GBs of high speed data for a validity period of 28 days, among other benefits. Vodafone India offers 2 GBs of 4G/3G speed data for a validity period of 28 days in a recharge pack priced at Rs 255. Other benefits include unlimited voice calls.
Currently, Patanjali Ayurved offers a wide range of products from segments such as food, ayurvedic medicine, cosmetics, home care and personal care products. Patanjali Ayurved had formally launched its e-commerce operations with website Patanjaliayurved.net earlier this year.