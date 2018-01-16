Ramdev's Patanjali Makes Big Online Push, Partners With Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm In 2016-17, Patanjali had crossed a turnover of Rs 10,500 crore and eyes a two-fold growth this fiscal year.

Patanjali Ayurved signs pacts with e-retailers such as Amazon, Flipkart Patanjaliayurved.net yielded good response at trial stage, says Patanjali In FY17, Patanjali crossed turnover of Rs 10,500 crore



Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.



Yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved today formally launched its e-commerce operations, in its bid to reach out to more customers. Haridwar-based Patanjali has also entered into agreements with e-retailers such as Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Bigbasket and Grofers, among others, to sell its products through their platforms. Patanjali Ayurved said it has developed a detailed plan to make its products available from "Haridwar to every door step online". Patanjali Ayurved said in a statement that its e-commerce platform www.patanjaliayurved.net "yielded good dividend and response at trial stage itself" with online sales crossing Rs 10 crore mark in December."Online mechanism aims to provide convenient and efficient option along with extension of traditional retail market," said Ramdev.In 2016-17, Patanjali had crossed a turnover of Rs 10,500 crore. It eyes a two-fold growth this fiscal year.Patanjali Ayurved managing director and CEO Acharya Balkrishna said the new e-commerce platform and partnerships will help the company in reaching more people. It will help "reach those who do not have access to the point of purchase and they are looking for alternate mechanism to shop and can get Patanjali products at home", he said.Patanjali said it has an annual production capacity of Rs 50,000 crore. According to the company, it is the highest in the FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) sector so far.Commenting on the partnership with Patanjali, Amazon India VP (category management) Manish Tiwary said: "We are thrilled to partner with Patanjali and enable easy access of their products to customers across the country. We are committed to work together with Indian-grown brands with the aim to give customers unique products combined with a delightful online shopping experience."Besides the FMCG segment, Patanjali Ayurved is present in other sectors such as education and healthcare. Last month, it had announced venturing into manufacturing of solar equipment.Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said: "Both Patanjali and we have a common vision of making top quality products available to customers at the best value, so this partnership benefits consumers in a big way." (With agency inputs)