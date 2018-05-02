Airtel Prepaid Recharge Plans: Rs 65 Vs Rs 98 Vs Rs 99 Vs Rs 149 Vs Rs 199 Vs Rs 219 Vs Rs 249

Given below are 4G prepaid recharge plans of Airtel with 28-days validity:
Airtel prepaid recharge plan at Rs 65
This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers 1 GB or gigabytes of data for a period of 28 days.
Airtel prepaid recharge plan of Rs 98
This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers 5 GB data for a period of 28 days.
Airtel prepaid recharge plan of Rs 99
This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers 1 GB data. Local, STD and roaming calls are unlimited along with 100 SMS (short message service) per day, for non-commercial use only. This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel is valid for 28 days.
(Airtel offers customers a wide variety of prepaid recharge plans.)
Airtel prepaid recharge plan of Rs 149
This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers 1 GB data every day. The total data offered in this plan is thus, 28 GB. Local, STD and roaming calls are unlimited along with 100 SMS per day. This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel is valid for 28 days.
Airtel prepaid recharge plan of Rs 199
This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers 1.4 GB data every day. Local, STD and national roaming calls are unlimited. Hundred local calls and 100 SMS per day are also bundled with this plan. This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel is valid for 28 days.
Airtel prepaid recharge plan of Rs 219
This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers 1.4 GB data every day. Local, STD and national roaming calls are unlimited, along with 100 SMS per day. Unlimited Hello tunes are also bundled with this prepaid recharge plan, which is valid for 28 days.
Airtel prepaid recharge plan of Rs 249
This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers 2 GB data every day. Local, STD and national roaming calls are unlimited, along with 100 local and national SMS per day. This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel is valid for 28 days.