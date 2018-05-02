Airtel Prepaid Recharge Plans: Rs 65 Vs Rs 98 Vs Rs 99 Vs Rs 149 Vs Rs 199 Vs Rs 219 Vs Rs 249 Bharti Airtel, the largest telecom services operator of the country, offers a variety of 4G prepaid recharge plans.

Given below are 4G prepaid recharge plans of Airtel with 28-days validity:



Airtel prepaid recharge plan at Rs 65

This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers 1 GB or gigabytes of data for a period of 28 days.



Airtel prepaid recharge plan of Rs 98

This prepaid recharge plan of



Airtel prepaid recharge plan of Rs 99

This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers 1 GB data. Local, STD and roaming calls are unlimited along with 100 SMS (short message service) per day, for non-commercial use only. This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel is valid for 28 days.

Airtel prepaid recharge plan of Rs 149

This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers 1 GB data every day. The total data offered in this plan is thus, 28 GB. Local, STD and roaming calls are unlimited along with 100 SMS per day. This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel is valid for 28 days.



Airtel prepaid recharge plan of Rs 199



This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers 1.4 GB data every day. Local, STD and national roaming calls are unlimited. Hundred local calls and 100 SMS per day are also bundled with this plan. This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel is valid for 28 days.



Airtel prepaid recharge plan of Rs 219

This



Airtel prepaid recharge plan of Rs 249

This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers



Bharti Airtel, the largest telecom services operator of the country, offers a variety of 4G prepaid recharge plans, which are valid for 28 days, and offer unlimited data and calls. Some of these prepaid recharge plans of Airtel are priced at Rs 65, Rs 98, Rs 99, Rs 149, Rs 199, Rs 219, and Rs 249. Customers thus have a wide variety of prepaid recharge plans to choose from. All these prepaid recharge plans are available on Airtel's website, airtel.in. Airtel, led by Sunil Bharti Mittal, has been fighting off intense competition in the telecom market, led by arch rival Reliance Jio, owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani.

Airtel prepaid recharge plan at Rs 65
This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers 1 GB or gigabytes of data for a period of 28 days.

Airtel prepaid recharge plan of Rs 98
This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers 5 GB data for a period of 28 days.

Airtel prepaid recharge plan of Rs 99
This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers 1 GB data. Local, STD and roaming calls are unlimited along with 100 SMS (short message service) per day, for non-commercial use only. This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel is valid for 28 days.

Airtel prepaid recharge plan of Rs 149
This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers 1 GB data every day. The total data offered in this plan is thus, 28 GB. Local, STD and roaming calls are unlimited along with 100 SMS per day. This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel is valid for 28 days.

Airtel prepaid recharge plan of Rs 199
This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers 1.4 GB data every day. Local, STD and national roaming calls are unlimited. Hundred local calls and 100 SMS per day are also bundled with this plan. This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel is valid for 28 days.

Airtel prepaid recharge plan of Rs 219
This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers 1.4 GB data every day. Local, STD and national roaming calls are unlimited, along with 100 SMS per day. Unlimited Hello tunes are also bundled with this prepaid recharge plan, which is valid for 28 days.

Airtel prepaid recharge plan of Rs 249
This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers 2 GB data every day. Local, STD and national roaming calls are unlimited, along with 100 local and national SMS per day. This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel is valid for 28 days.