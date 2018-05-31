Patanjali SIM Card Vs Patanjali Swadeshi Samriddhi Card: What Users Get The Swadeshi Samriddhi card is a card using which customers can avail up to 10 per cent discount on Patanjali Ayurved products.

Yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved offers a SIM card, called ' Swadeshi Samriddhi SIM ', in partnership with state-run BSNL or Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited. While the SIM card is currently available to Patanjali staff, the FMCG major has announced that the Swadeshi Samriddhi SIM card will be available to the general public soon. However, one can still use the SIM card. This is through a paid membership card by Patanjali Ayurved. The Swadeshi Samriddhi card, not to be confused with the Swadeshi Samriddhi SIM card, is a card using which customers can avail up to 10 per cent discount on Patanjali Ayurved products.Here's how individuals not employed with Patanjali group organisations can avail the Swadeshi Samriddhi SIM card:Patanjali Swadeshi Samriddhi SIM card is a mobile SIM card offered by BSNL, in association with the FMCG company. The SIM card comes with branding of Patanjali Ayurved as well as BSNL.BSNL has announced a telecom service plan with voice, data and SMS benefits. Called Patanjali BSNL 144, the plan is available at Rs 144, Rs 792 and Rs 1,584 packs, according to BSNL. Among other benefits, the plan comes with 2 GB per day of data along with free voice calls for a validity period ranging between 30 days and 365 days in the three denominations.The Patanjali BSNL 144 plan is available "for members of Patanjali organisations like Bharat Swabhiman Nyas, Patanjali Yog Samiti, Mahila Prakostha, Yuva Bharat, Patanjali Kisan Seva, Swadeshi Samrudhi Card Holder".For activation, eligible persons are required to visit the nearest CSC (Common Service Centre) or retailer along with valid documents such as Patanjali employee ID, according to BSNL."...Those who are not members of Patanjali Family can subscribe and buy Swadeshi Samriddhi card of Patanjali and produce the same to buy BSN Patanjali 144 Plan," the telecom company added.The Swadeshi Samriddhi card also offers some insurance benefits, it added.That means individuals not employed with Patanjali group organisations can apply for the Patanjali shopping card - Swadeshi Samriddhi card - to avail the SIM. Patanjali Swadeshi Samriddhi card comes at a membership fee of Rs 100. Shoppers holding Patanjali Swadeshi Samriddhi card get a 10 per cent discount on the company's products.Currently, Patanjali Ayurved offers a wide range of products from segments such as food, ayurvedic medicine, cosmetics, home care and personal care products.