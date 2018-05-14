Yoga Guru's Blitz In India Fails To Dent Unilever's Sales Gain

Hindustan Unilever (HUL), which is benefiting from a pick up in consumption, and as deliveries recover from India's biggest tax overhaul, has sustained its sales growth by adding natural and ayurveda-based products. That's also helping it counter competition across its segments from detergents to skin creams from local companies, which are building their brands using yoga and spiritual leaders.
"The market for naturals and ayurveda products is big," chief financial officer Srinivas Phatak said on a conference call on Monday.
"Hindustan Unilever has a three-pronged strategy focusing on core brands including Hamam and Ponds, special brands such as Indulekha hair oil and Lever Ayush as master brands."
CommentsRamdev, who has said he's an "unpaid ambassador" at Patanjali, said in January that the company will overtake Unilever in India next year. Over the past few years, Patanjali has expanded its portfolio of products to include almost all the segments Hindustan Unilever operates in the country.
