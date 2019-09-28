How To Link PAN With Aadhaar Online

Aadhaar PAN rules: According to current tax laws, Aadhaar can be quoted interchangeably with PAN

Did you know you can link your Aadhaar number with PAN or Permanent Account Number online? The Income Tax Department provides two services to assist assessees in the process of linking the two personal identification numbers: an SMS-based service and an online facility (on its e-filing portal incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in). According to current income tax laws, an Aadhaar number - also known as Unique Identity Number (UID) - can be quoted interchangeably with PAN. Meanwhile, the government has extended the due date for linking PAN or Permanent Account Number with the Aadhaar number by three months. (Also read: This Final Step Completes The Income Tax Return Filing Process)

Here's how you can link the Aadhaar with the PAN online (through an SMS-based service and through the taxman's e-filing website):

Link Aadhaar with PAN through income tax e-filing portal

In order to link a PAN with Aadhaar online, the assessee is required to log in to the é-filing portal, according to the Income Tax Department. (Also read: Aadhaar, PAN steps to expand tax base, say experts)

After login, the user can select the "link Aadhaar" option under "profile settings".

Link Aadhaar with PAN through SMS service

The Income Tax Department also provides an SMS-based facility to enable the linking of Aadhaar with PAN online.

In order to access this service, the user is required to send an SMS to either 567678 or 56161 in the following format, according to the Income Tax Department:

UIDPAN<12 digit Aadhaar><10 digit PAN>

For example:

UIDPAN 111122223333 AAAPA9999Q

Name on Aadhaar and PAN must be identical

Both the facilities allow the user to link the Aadhaar with PAN if the name given in both the identification documents is identical, according to the Income Tax Department's website, incometaxindia.gov.in.

