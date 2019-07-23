How To Verify Income Tax Return (ITR) Online Using Aadhaar

The Income Tax Department has provided online facilities - through its e-filing portal incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in - for individuals to file their ITR or income tax return for assessment year 2019-20. Filing the ITR by the stipulated deadline of July 31, 2019 ensures that the assessee does not have to bear any penalty charges. After filing ITR, users are also required to verify it. E-verification of income tax return via Aadhaar OTP is one of the ways listed by the Income Tax Department for assessees looking to verify their ITR online, according to information given on the taxman's e-filing portal, incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

Given below are the steps to e-verify an income tax return (ITR) using Aadhaar and the registered mobile phone:

Step 1: Go to e-filing portal- incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

Step 2: The user is required to access the "Link Aadhaar" option on the portal. However, this is applicable only in case the user's Aadhaar is not seeded into his or her PAN (Permanent Account Number

Step 3: Now, click on 'e-verify' link on the portal

Step 4: Select option to e-verify return using Aadhaar OTP

Step 5: Click on 'Generate OTP' option

Step 6: After doing this, an OTP is received on the registered mobile number. This OTP is to be entered by the user in the given space on the portal. This is the mobile number linked with Aadhaar.

After completion of the process, the online facility confirms the status of the income tax return. Other than that, the Income Tax Department provides four more ways for verification of an ITR: Bank ATM, bank account, demat account and net banking.

Income tax slabs

In the general category, individuals having an annual income of Rs 2.5 lakh or more are mandatorily required to file income tax returns. For senior citizens (individuals between 60 years and 80 years of age), the limit is Rs 3 lakh, and for very senior citizens (aged above 80 years), the limit is Rs 5 lakh.

