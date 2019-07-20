The UIDAI or Unique Identification Authority of India, the issuer of 12-digit personal identification numbers under the Aadhaar scheme, offers a variety of services online. Through its "self-service portal", the UIDAI enables users to update address, verify Aadhaar number (UID), verify email address or mobile number registered with Aadhaar, and lock or unlock the biometrics information associated with an Aadhaar, among other facilities. While the address can be updated online using the UIDAI portal, for request a change in any other details, the Aadhaar holder is required to visit an "Aadhaar Kendra" (Aadhaar centre).

Here are 10 things to know about updating details in Aadhaar card:

UIDAI enables Aadhaar holders to make changes to the address fed into its database using an OTP- or one-time passcode-based verification method through the person's registered mobile number. This can be done on UIDAI's self-service update portal- ssup.uidai.gov.in. For using online self service update portal (SSUP) for update, mobile number must be registered with Aadhaar. In case the mobile number is not registered, users are required to visit the nearest permanent enrolment centre with supporting documents. Subscribers are required to upload a scanned image of either the original proof of address (PoA) or a self-attested copy of the document for making an update/correction request. In addition to English, one can update/do correction in address in any of the following languages- Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. On successful submission of an online address update request, users will receive a URN (Update Request Number) of the format 0000/00XXX/XXXXX. This is shown on screen and also sent via SMS to the registered mobile number. One can use this URN and Aadhaar number to track status of Aadhaar update. In case the Aadhaar holder doesn't have documents, he/she can submit a request for address validation letter. This letter contains a secret code sent for validation after the address verifier consents to the use of his/her address by the requesting resident. After the request is submitted successfully the resident will get the Aadhaar validation letter within 30 days from the date of raising request. For other details updates such as demographic details (name, address, date of birth, gender, mobile number, email) as well as biometrics (finger prints, iris and photograph) in Aadhaar, users are required to visit permanent enrolment center. For updating mobile number fed into Aadhaar's database, users are required to visit the permanent enrolment center. Changing the mobile number registered with the Aadhaar system requires biometric authentication by the person and that's why the user has to visit an Aadhaar centre - either an independent Aadhaar centre or one located in either a bank or a post office - in person If the user has Aadhaar registered mobile number, he/she can also check the Aadhaar update history. The Aadhaar update history shows details of the updates made in Aadhaar since its generation. It could be any update relating to name, address, date of birth, gender, mobile or email id. Users can log on to UIDAI's official website, uidai.gov.in, to view Aadhaar update history.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.