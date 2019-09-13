No Document Required For Updating Aadhaar Photo, Mobile, Email, Says UIDAI

The registered mobile number can be updated by visiting an Aadhaar centre, according to the UIDAI

Did you know you can get the photograph uploaded in the Aadhaar database updated without submitting any documents? For getting the Aadhaar photograph, as well as details such as biometrics, the registered mobile number and email address, updated, the bearer only has to walk into an Aadhaar Kendra (Aadhaar Centre) with the Aadhaar card, the UIDAI or Unique Identification Authority of India said on Twitter. No document is required to be submitted for the update, according to the UIDAI, which is the issuer of the 12-digit personal identification number, Unique Identity Number, also known as the Aadhaar number.

In an earlier Tweet, the UIDAI shared a list of valid documents that can be submitted for requesting an update of details such as name, address and date of birth.

Here's the list of valid documents that can be submitted at Aadhaar centres for updating these details:

In order to obtain an Aadhaar number, applicants are required to provide certain demographic and biometric details for the enrolment process. The biometric information comprises fingerprint and iris scans as well as a photograph.

Enrolment for an Aadhaar card also requires the applicant to provide basic details such as name, date of birth, address, mobile number and email. These details can be updated by visiting an Aadhaar centre, according to the UIDAI website - uidai.gov.in.

