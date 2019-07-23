Check Out Charges Applicable For Various Aadhaar Services

Aadhaar number, a 12-digit random number, is issued by the UIDAI or Unique Identification Authority of India to the residents of the country after satisfying the verification process. Any individual, irrespective of age and gender, who is a resident of India, can voluntarily enrol to obtain Aadhaar number. Person willing to enrol is required to provide minimal demographic and biometric information during the enrolment process, which is totally free of cost. However, the service provider charges subscribers for updating or changing any details fed into the Aadhaar database at certain circumstances.

Demographic information includes name, date of birth (verified) or age (declared), gender, address, mobile number and email id. In case of introducer-based enrolment- introducer name and introducer's Aadhaar number, in case of head of family based enrolment- name of head of family, relationship and head of family's Aadhaar number; in case of enrolment of child- enrolment ID or Aadhaar number of any one parent and proof of relationship (PoR) document are also included. Biometric information includes ten fingerprints, two Iris scans, and facial photograph

Here are the charges applicable to residents for various Aadhaar services at all Permanent Enrolment Centre and updates centres:

Aadhaar Services Charges/Fees Aadhaar Enrolment Free of cost Mandatory Biometric updates Free of cost Demographic update (any type/any channel) Rs 50 (inclusive of GST) Biometric updates (other than mandatory) Rs 50 (inclusive of GST) Aadhaar search using e-KYC/Find Aadhaar/any other tool and colour printout on A4 sheet Rs 30 (Inclusive of GST) (As mentioned on UIDAI's website)

However, residents can update their address online free of cost by visiting UIDAI's self-service portal - ssup.uidai.gov.in. Only address can be updated online using the portal. For change in any other details, one needs to visit an "Aadhaar Kendra" (Aadhaar centre).

For using online self service update portal (SSUP) for updates, mobile number must be registered with Aadhaar. In case the mobile number is not registered, users are required to visit the nearest permanent enrolment centre with supporting documents. Subscribers are required to upload a scanned image of either the original proof of address (PoA) or a self-attested copy of the document for making an update/correction request.



