All You Need To Know About 'Interchangeability Of PAN And Aadhaar'

In Budget 2019, the government has proposed to provide "interchangeability of PAN (Permanent Account Number) and Aadhaar" to enable individual assessees to file income tax returns (ITR). The Unique Identity Number (UID) or Aadhaar number is a 12-digit identification number issued by the UIDAI or Unique Identification Authority of India under its biometrics-based personal identification programme Aadhaar, whereas the PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department. Tax experts say that the announcements on PAN will lead to a stronger taxpayer base.