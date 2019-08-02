How To Request Correction In PAN Card Details

PA?N card online update: NSDL and UTIITSL provide separate online tools for users to request a correction

The Income Tax Department enables Permanent Account Number (PAN) holders to request a correction or change in their details fed into the database in online as well as offline mode. For requesting a change in the details fed into the PAN database offline, the PAN holder is required to fill up and submit a form - provided by the taxman for this purpose - at a PAN facilitation centre. For requesting an update or correction online, the PAN holder can use the websites of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and UTI Infrastructure Technology and Services Limited (UTIITSL), according to the Income Tax Department's website - incometaxindia.gov.in.

NSDL and UTIITSL also provide online facilities for users to apply for a PAN.

Here's how to access these services to apply for a correction/update in the details fed into the PAN database:

How to apply for correction in PAN database through UTIITSL online

On the UTIITSL website, the user can access the service by selecting the PAN correction option under the "PAN services" section.

On the next page, the user is then required to enter fresh details - such as name, address and date of birth as provided in the supporting documents - and click on "submit" to proceed.

PAN ​is a 10-digit alphanumeric identification number issued by the Income Tax Department. It helps the taxman link all transactions made by the assessee with itself. These transactions include tax payments, deduction or credit of tax at source (TDS or TCS) and income tax returns.

