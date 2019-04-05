Here Is How To Link Your SBI Account With PAN Card, Aadhaar Card

Quoting Permanent Account Number while making cash transaction of Rs 50,000 or above.

State Bank of India, the country's largest bank, offers a variety of online services to its customers, including a facility that enables linking of PAN and Aadhaar with the bank account. While PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric identification number issued by the Income Tax Department, Unique Identity Number or UID is a 12-digit identification number issued by the UIDAI under the Aadhaar programme. State Bank of India enables its customers to add their PAN or Permanent Account Number and Aadhaar details to their bank accounts online through its internet banking portal, onlinesbi.com.

Why link PAN and Aadhaar with a bank account

Quoting Permanent Account Number (PAN) while making a cash transaction of Rs 50,000 or above is mandatory, as per current banking rules. Although linking of UID with the bank account is not mandatory, Aadhaar card acts as an identity proof under KYC (know your customer) norms.

Here is how to link PAN card details to State Bank of India account in online and offline mode:

If an individual needs to register his/her PAN card details then he/she has to login to SBI's website www.onlinesbi.com and navigate to" Profile-PAN Registration" under the "My Accounts", appearing on the left panel of the screen, according to SBI's corporate website - sbi.co.in.

On the next page, the individual needs to select the account number, input the PAN number and click on "submit" to proceed.

The request will be forwarded to branch for processing and the respective branch will process the request in seven working days.

Once updated the status of mapping will be advised to SBI customers on their registered mobile number.

Via offline mode, SBI account holders can go to their nearest SBI branch and submit a photocopy of their PAN card along with a letter of request. After necessary verification, the linking will be done by the branch and an SMS regarding the same will be sent to SBI customers on their registered mobile numbers.

How to link Aadhaar number (UID) with an SBI account

Linking Aadhaar card to bank account is not mandatory after the Supreme Court said benefits under the Aadhaar project should be in the nature of welfare schemes and it cannot be made compulsory for services such as bank accounts, mobile connections or school admissions. However, Aadhaar can be used as an identification proof for bank account.

SBI provides multiple channels to link Aadhaar number to an existing bank account, according to the bank's corporate website.

SBI account holders can do it online by logging on the bank's homepage banner "Link your Aadhaar Number with your bank account" and navigate the screens to get your Aadhaar number linked and status of linking Aadhaar will be sent on their registered mobile number.

On the SBI online portal www.onlinesbi.com customers can navigate to "Update Aadhaar with Bank account" under "My Accounts", appearing on the left panel of the screen, according top SBI's website.

On the next page, customers need to select their account number and enter Aadhaar number and click on submit. After submitting the last two digits of registered mobile number will be displayed and the status will be advised to the customers' registered mobile number.

