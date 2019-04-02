NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Your Money

Insufficient Balance In SBI Account? Find Out How Much Money You Need To Pay As Penalty

SBI requires its regular savings account holders to maintain a certain average of daily balances every month. Here's how it impacts you.

Your Money | | Updated: April 02, 2019 08:26 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Insufficient Balance In SBI Account? Find Out How Much Money You Need To Pay As Penalty

SBI minimum balance rules: The bank imposes certain penalty charges on accounts with insufficient balance


State Bank of India (SBI) requires its customers holding regulator savings bank accounts to maintain certain balance every month in order to avoid penalty charges. The country's largest bank has put in place a set of rules, which determine the average monthly balance (AMB) required in the savings account. The amount of balance required in SBI's regular savings account - that is the minimum balance - varies from customer to customer, depending on factors such as branch location and the degree of shortfall. Failure to maintain sufficient balance in the savings bank account attracts a penalty ranging from Rs 5 to Rs 15 (excluding GST) for the customer, according to the lender's website - sbi.co.in.

Here are key things to know about SBI's minimum balance requirements, as defined in its average monthly balance (AMB) rules:

Minimum balance requirements in different branch types

SBI has categorised its branches into four types of location: metro, urban, semi-urban and rural. 

SBI customers holding savings accounts with the bank are required to maintain an average monthly average to the tune of Rs 1,000-3,000 to avoid any penalty charges, according to the SBI website.

CategoryAverage monthly balance requirement
MetroRs 3,000
UrbanRs 3,000
Semi UrbanRs 2,000
RuralRs 1,000
(Source: sbi.co.in)

That means complying with the monthly average requirement allows the SBI customer - or SBI savings account holder - to avoid the penalty charges.

Now, what are the penalty charges applicable in case the customer fails to maintain the required balance average in a month?

SBI penalty charges for insufficient balance in savings account 

SBI charges the penalty amount based on factors such as branch location and the degree of shortfall, which is the difference between the average required and the average achieved by an account holder in a month. 

ShortfallPenalty for non-maintenance of AMB in urban/metro SBI branches
<=50%Rs. 10 + GST
>50%-75%Rs. 12 + GST
>75%Rs. 15 + GST
(Source: sbi.co.in)

(Also read: Income tax assessments to be "completely faceless" in few years)

ShortfallPenalty for non-maintenance of AMB in semi-urban SBI branches
<=50%Rs. 7.50 + GST
>50%-75%Rs. 10.00 + GST
>75%Rs. 12.00 + GST
(Source: sbi.co.in)

(Also read: Planning a holiday? How you can save with SBI Holiday Savings account)

ShortfallPenalty for non-maintenance of AMB in rural SBI branches
<=50%Rs. 5.00 + GST
>50%-75%Rs. 7.50 + GST
>75%Rs. 10.00 + GST
(Source: sbi.co.in)

Meanwhile, SBI offers several types of savings accounts - such as Jan Dhan accounts, basic savings accounts, salary package accounts and small bank accounts - that do not require any particular average monthly balance. In other words, these savings account can be operated with nil balance.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

SBIminimum balance

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
ISRONipsey HussleArvind KejriwalDelhiElection 2019Live TVIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsShashi TharoorSambit PatraApril FoolSensexWhatsApp Aadhar Link With PanAutism DayPewDiePie

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top