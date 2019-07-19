PAN Card: You Can Submit These Documents With Form 49A

One can apply for a PAN or Permanent Account Number card using either of the forms 49A and 49AA. While the form 49A is meant for applications who are Indian citizens, the form 49AA is to be used by foreign nationals. The applicant is also required to provide certain documents along with the completed PAN card form as proof of identity, proof of address and proof of date of birth (DoB). For example, a copy of driving license or passport serves as a valid proof in any of the three categories of documents, according to the Income Tax Department's website.

The Income Tax Department has on its website (incometaxindia.gov.in) listed the following documents that can be submitted by Indian citizens (including those located outside the country) along with a completed Form 49A:

PAN application: Documents you can submit as proof of identity

Any of the following documents will serve as proof of identity:

A copy of: Aadhaar card Elector's photo identity card Driving License Passport Ration card having photograph of the applicant Arm's license Photo identity card issued by the Central Government or State Government or Public Sector Undertaking Pensioner card having photograph of the applicant Central Government Health Service Scheme Card or Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme photo card

In original: Certificate of identity signed by a Member of Parliament, a Member of Legislative Assembly, a Municipal Councilor or a Gazetted officer Bank certificate on a letterhead from the branch (along with name and stamp of the issuing officer) containing duly attested photograph and bank account number of the applicant



PAN application: Documents you can submit as proof of address

Any of the following documents will serve as proof of address:

A copy of: Aadhaar card Elector's photo identity card Driving license Passport Spouse's passport Post office passbook with the applicant's address Latest property tax assessment order Domicile certificate issued by government Allotment letter (not more than three years old) of accommodation issued by central/state government Property registration document

A copy not more than three months old of: Electricity bill Landline telephone/broadband connection bill Water bill Consumer gas connection card/book/piped gas bill Bank account statement Depository account statement Credit card statement

In original: Certificate of identity signed by a Member of Parliament, a Member of Legislative Assembly, a Municipal Councilor or a Gazetted officer Employer certificate



PAN application: Documents you can submit as proof of date of birth

Any of the following documents will serve as proof of DoB:

A copy of: Birth Certificate issued by the Municipal Authority or any office authorized to issue Birth and Death Certificate by the Registrar of Birth and Death or the Indian Consulate as defined in clause (d) of sub-section (1) of ​ section 2 of the Citizenship Act, 1955 (57 of 1955) Pension payment order ​Marriage certificate issued by Registrar of Marriages Matriculation certificate Passport Driving license Domicile certificate issued by government Affidavit sworn before a magistrate stating the date of birth​





For making a request online, the applicant can use the portals of either National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) or UTI Infrastructure Technology And Services Limited (UTIITSL). (Read more)

