Everything You Need To Know To Apply For A PAN Card Online

Are you looking to apply for a Permanent Account Number (PAN) card? An application to obtain a PAN card can be made using either of the forms 49A or 49AA. While the PAN application form 49A is meant to be filed by Indian citizens, the form 49AA is meant for foreign citizens, according to Income Tax Department's website - incometaxindia.gov.in. An application to obtain a PAN card can be made in an online or offline mode. For making a request online, the applicant can use the portals of either National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) or UTI Infrastructure Technology And Services Limited (UTIITSL). (Also read: PAN, Aadhaar interchangeability: All you need to know)

Here's all you need to know about how to apply for a PAN card online or offline:

PAN card online application

In order to apply to obtain a PAN - the 10-digit alphanumeric identification number issued by the Income Tax Department, one can visit NSDL's website, www.tin-nsdl.com, or UTIITSL's website, utiitsl.com.

PAN card offline application

In offline mode, the applicant may visit any of the NSDL TIN-facilitation centres or PAN centres, according to the taxman.

PAN card application fee

A PAN applicant is required to pay a fee of Rs 93 (excluding GST). In case, the PAN card is to be dispatched outside the country, a processing fee of Rs 864 (excluding GST) is applicable, according to the Income Tax Department website. This application processing fee comprises an application fee of Rs 93 and a dispatch charge of Rs 771.

Physical PAN vs e-PAN

A PAN applicant is required to mention whether a physical PAN card or an e-PAN card (electronic form) is needed. A physical PAN card is printed and dispatched at the communication address provided by the applicant, whereas an e-PAN card is sent in a PDF format to the email address provided by the applicant.

A physical PAN card is not dispatched to applicants opting for an e-PAN card, according to the Income Tax Department website.

PAN card forms 49A and 49AA

Here's what the Income Tax Department's forms for PAN applications look like:

Form 49A

Form 49AA

(The applicant has to provide signature at three places in form 49A/49AA, according to the Income Tax Department)

Is it compulsory for a PAN card holder to file an income tax return (ITR)?

A PAN holder need not file an income tax return (ITR) unless he or she is liable to file one under Section 139 of the Income Tax Act.

In other words, having a PAN does not mean it is mandatory for him/her to file a return of income.

