A Step-By-Step Guide On How To Apply For Permanent Account Number (PAN)

A penalty of Rs 10,000 can be levied on possession of more than one PAN.

PAN or Permanent Account Number, a 10-digit alphanumeric identification number, is issued by the Income Tax Department. PAN can be used forfiling an income tax return (ITR), through which the particulars of an assessee's income are communicated to the taxman. According to the Income Tax Department, online applications for PAN card can be made through either of the websites of NSDL (National Securities Depository Limited) and UTITSL(UTI Infrastructure Technology And Services Limited). A PAN applicant is required to pay charges to the tune of Rs 93-864 (plus applicable GST). (Also read: Who Is Required To Have A Permanent Account Number (PAN)? Find Out Here)

How to apply for a PAN (Permanent Account Number) via NSDL's website:

Step 1: On the NSDL website - onlineservices.nsdl.com, click on 'online PAN application'

Step 2: Under the Application section, select 'New PAN - Indian Citizen (Form 49A)'. If you are a foreign national, select 'New PAN - Foreign Citizen (Form 49AA)'.

Step 3: Select the category of PAN card you need: individual, association of persons, company or trust.

Step 4: Fill in personal details such as name, date of birth and mobile number.

Step 5: After this step, a message with temporary token number is displayed on the screen. The user is required to note it down.

Step 6: An applicant can then authenticate the PAN application via his or her Aadhaar number, scan documents and upload them via e-sign, or physically submit the documents.

Step 7: Enter all details such as Aadhaar number and address.

Step 8: The applicant is required to choose the AO (Assessing Officer) code from the list.

Step 9: Select the documents you have submitted as proof of age and residence from the drop-down menu, fill in required details, and click 'Submit'.

Step 10: The user is then redirected to the payment page. Once the payment is done, he/she is asked to authenticate via an Aadhaar OTP (one-time passcode), submit documents via e-sign, or physically send the documents to NSDL

As per provisions of Section 272B of the Income Tax Act, 1961, a penalty of Rs 10,000 can be levied on possession of more than one PAN.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.