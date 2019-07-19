How To Change Address In Your Aadhaar Card Online

UIDAI issues the 12-digit unique ID or Aadhaar number and Aadhaar card.

UIDAI or Unique Identification Authority of India, which issues the 12-digit unique ID or Aadhaar number and Aadhaar card, provides a wide range of services online through its "self-service" portal - ssup.uidai.gov.in. One such online facility enables subscribers to make changes to the address fed into the UIDAI's Aadhaar database using an OTP- or one-time passcode-based verification method through the person's registered mobile number. For other updates in the Aadhaar card, users are required to visit the nearest Aadhaar center, said UIDAI on its official website- uidai.gov.in.

Documents required for change in Aadhaar address

Subscribers are required to upload a scanned image of either the original proof of address (PoA) or a self-attested copy of the document for making an update/correction request. Some of the documents, which can be submitted as proof of address are: bank statement/Passbook, post office account statement/passbook, ration card, voter ID, driving licence, government photo ID cards/service photo identity card issued by a PSU and marriage certificate (containing address) issued by the government. Additionally, the applicant can also submit up to three months old electricity, water, telephone landline and gas connections bills, property tax receipt and credit card statement, according to the UIDAI's website.

How to change address given on Aadhaar card online (through uidai.gov.in)

Step 1: Go to Aadhaar self service update portal and click on 'Proceed to update address'

Step 2: Login using your Aadhaar number, registered mobile number and OTP

Step 3: Click on 'Update Address via Address Proof' in case you have documents and click on 'update address via secret code' in case you don't have documents. When you don't have documents, a request is submitted for address validation letter. This letter contains a secret code sent for validation after the address verifier consents to the use of his/her address by the requesting resident. After the request is submitted successfully the resident will get the aadhaar validation letter within 30 days from the date of raising request.

Step 4: Enter the new address, in case you have selected 'Update Address via Address Proof'

Step 5: In the next step, upload documents

Step 6: Now, select BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) Service Provider and submit request

