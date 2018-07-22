NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Forex

From 2,000 Rupee Note To New Rs 100 Note: A Look At New Currency Notes

From the 2,000 rupee note to the latest addition to the new Indian currency, the 100 rupee note, here's a look at all the new currency notes.

Forex | | Updated: July 22, 2018 15:59 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
From 2,000 Rupee Note To New Rs 100 Note: A Look At New Currency Notes

New 100 rupee note: The banknote is the latest among the new currency rolled out by RBI in recent times

Since the surprise move of demonetisation in 2016, in which the then currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 were withdrawn from circulation, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has introduced many new currency notes such as the 100 rupee note. From the 2,000 rupee and the Rs 500 rupee notes introduced immediately after the note ban in November 2016 to the latest addition to the new Indian currency, the 100 rupee note, here's a look at all the new currency notes brought to circulation in recent times.

Currency banknoteSeriesDimensionsBase colourMotif (image on the note)
100 rupee noteMahatma Gandhi (New) Series66 mmX42 mmLavenderRani Ki Vav
10 rupee note63 mmX123 mmChocolate BrownSun Temple
200 rupee note66 mmX146 mmBright yellowSanchi Stupa
500 rupee note66mmX150mmStone greyRed Fort
2,000 rupee note66mmX166mmMagentaMangalyaan
50 rupee note66 mmX135 mmFluorescent blueHampi with Chariot
(Source: rbi.org.in)

New 100 rupee note

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the 100 rupee note in July 2018. The new note is smaller in dimensions than the existing 100 rupee note (157mm X 73mm), just like the new Rs 10, Rs 50 and Rs 500 bank notes.

New 10 rupee note

The RBI introduced the new Rs 10 bank note in January 2018. Just like in case of the new 100 rupee, the new 10 rupee and the new 50 rupee notes, the existing 10 rupee notes will continue to be legal tender, according to the RBI.

New 200 rupee note

In August 2017, the 200 rupee note was introduced by the central bank. The 200 rupee note, which comes in the base colour of bright yellow, has the motif of Sanchi Stupa on the reverse (back side).

New 50 rupee note

During the same month, the RBI introduced the new 50 rupee note.

New 500 rupee note

The new 500 rupee note comes in the base colour of stone grey.

New 2,000 rupee note

Along with the new 500 rupee note, the RBI announced the release of the 2,000 bank note on November 8.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

New 100 rupee noteNew currency

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilDiabetesHIVTrain StatusCancerSensexPNR StatusMarketBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 PriceZomatoPaytmNew 100 Rupee Note

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top