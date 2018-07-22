From 2,000 Rupee Note To New Rs 100 Note: A Look At New Currency Notes

New 100 rupee note: The banknote is the latest among the new currency rolled out by RBI in recent times

Since the surprise move of demonetisation in 2016, in which the then currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 were withdrawn from circulation, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has introduced many new currency notes such as the 100 rupee note. From the 2,000 rupee and the Rs 500 rupee notes introduced immediately after the note ban in November 2016 to the latest addition to the new Indian currency, the 100 rupee note, here's a look at all the new currency notes brought to circulation in recent times.

Currency banknote Series Dimensions Base colour Motif (image on the note) 100 rupee note Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series 66 mmX42 mm Lavender Rani Ki Vav 10 rupee note 63 mmX123 mm Chocolate Brown Sun Temple 200 rupee note 66 mmX146 mm Bright yellow Sanchi Stupa 500 rupee note 66mmX150mm Stone grey Red Fort 2,000 rupee note 66mmX166mm Magenta Mangalyaan 50 rupee note 66 mmX135 mm Fluorescent blue Hampi with Chariot (Source: rbi.org.in)

New 100 rupee note

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the 100 rupee note in July 2018. The new note is smaller in dimensions than the existing 100 rupee note (157mm X 73mm), just like the new Rs 10, Rs 50 and Rs 500 bank notes.

New 10 rupee note

The RBI introduced the new Rs 10 bank note in January 2018. Just like in case of the new 100 rupee, the new 10 rupee and the new 50 rupee notes, the existing 10 rupee notes will continue to be legal tender, according to the RBI.

New 200 rupee note

In August 2017, the 200 rupee note was introduced by the central bank. The 200 rupee note, which comes in the base colour of bright yellow, has the motif of Sanchi Stupa on the reverse (back side).

New 50 rupee note

During the same month, the RBI introduced the new 50 rupee note.

New 500 rupee note

The new 500 rupee note comes in the base colour of stone grey.

New 2,000 rupee note

Along with the new 500 rupee note, the RBI announced the release of the 2,000 bank note on November 8.