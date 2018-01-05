New Rs 10 Currency Notes Introduced, In Chocolate Brown Colour The new 10 rupee notes will be in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series, and will bear the signature of RBI Governor, Dr. Urjit R. Patel, the central bank said.

Rupees 10 notes will have motif of the Sun Temple and the Konark on the reverse side.



All the banknotes in the denomination of Rs 10/- issued by the RBI in the earlier series will continue to be legal tender, it said.



Here are 10 things to know about RBI's new Rs 10 currency notes:



1. The dimension of the new Rs 10 banknotes will be 63 mm x 123 mm.



2. The new Rs 10 notes will have a see through register on the front sides with denominational numeral 10.



3. The denominational numeral १० will be printed on the front of the note in Devnagari.



4. The front sides will bear a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at the centre. Micro letters 'RBI', 'भारत ', 'INDIA' and '10' will also be printed on the front side of Rs 10 notes.



5. The front sides will bear a windowed demetalised security thread with inscriptions 'भारत and 'RBI'. Guarantee Clause, Governor's signature with Promise Clause and the RBI emblem will be printed towards the right of Mahatma Gandhi's portrait, said RBI.



6. The Ashoka Pillar emblem will be on the right side of the front side. The front side will also have electrotype (10) watermarks, besides Mahatma Gandhi's portrait.



7. The front sides will have a number panel with numerals growing from small to big on the top left side and bottom right side of the Rs 10 note.



8. The year of printing of the notes will be inscribed on the back sides of the Rs 10 notes, towards the left.



9. The back sides will also have a Swachh Bharat logo with slogan.



10. The reverse sides of the new Rs 10 notes will have a language panel, motif of the Sun Temple and the Konark, and the denominational numeral १० written in Devnagari script.



