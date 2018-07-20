New Rs 100 Banknote Coming Soon: Key Things You May Have Missed

The Rs 100 banknote has other designs, geometric patterns aligning with the overall colour scheme.

A new version of Rs 100 banknote will be out soon. The new Rs 100 banknote, which will be in the dimension of 66 mmx142, mm will be printed in lavender, according to a press release issued by Reserve Bank of India (RBI). RBI has issued fresh Rs 50 notes in fluorescent blue colour and Rs 10 banknotes in chocolate brown colour. After the demonetisation drive in 2016, new Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 banknotes were issued by the central bank.

The new banknote of Rs. 100 denomination will be of the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series, RBI said, adding, it will bear the motif of Rani Ki Vav - a heritage site located in Gujarat - on the reverse side.

Front side of Rs 100 banknote

On the front side, also known as obverse, the new Rs. 100 banknote will have features such as a see-through register with the denominational numeral 100 in the Devnagari script. Besides, the front side will bear a see through register with denominational numeral 100, a latent image with denominational numeral 100, a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at the centre, a Guarantee Clause, Governor Urjit Patel's signature with Promise Clause and the RBI emblem towards right of Mahatma Gandhi's portrait.

Besides, the Ashoka Pillar emblem will be on the right. Mahatma Gandhi's portrait and electrotype (100) watermarks will also be printed on the front side.

The number panel will be printed with numerals in ascending font on the top left side and bottom right side.

Reverse side of Rs 100 banknote

On the reverse side, the Rs. 100 note will have the year of printing on the left and the Swachh Bharat logo with slogan. The year of printing of the note will be on the left, along with a Swachh Bharat logo with slogan. A language panel, comments and motif of Rani Ki Vav will also be printed on the back.

The Rs 100 banknote has other designs, geometric patterns aligning with the overall colour scheme, both at the obverse and reverse. The Rs 100 denomination banknotes will bear signature of Urjit R. Patel, Governor of Reserve Bank of India. Printing and supply of the new Rs. 100 banknote "will gradually increase", according to RBI's statement.