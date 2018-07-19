New 100 Rupee Banknote To Be Issued "Shortly", Says RBI

The new 100 rupee note will be in the base colour of lavender

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said it would issue new Rs 100 banknotes "shortly". The new banknote of Rs 100 denomination will be of the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series, the central bank said. The new banknote of Rs 100 will be in the base colour of lavender and will have a motif of Rani Ki Vav - a heritage site located in Gujarat - on the reverse side. The existing banknotes of Rs 100, issued by the RBI in the earlier series, will continue to be legal tender.

Here are five things to know about the new Rs 100 banknote:

1. The dimensions of the new Rs 100 banknote will be 66 mm x 142 mm.

2. Printing and supply of the new Rs 100 banknote "will gradually increase", the RBI said.

3. The note has other designs, geometric patterns aligning with the overall colour scheme, both at the obverse and reverse.

4. On the front side, also known as obverse, the new Rs 100 banknote will have features such as a see-through register with the denominational numeral 100 in the Devnagari script.

5. On the reverse side, the Rs 100 note will have the year of printing on the left and the Swachh Bharat logo with slogan.

Here are some other features of the new 100 rupee note, as stated by the RBI:

Front side

1. See through register with denominational numeral 100

2. Latent image with denominational numeral 100

3. Portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at the centre

4. Guarantee Clause, Governor's signature with Promise Clause and RBI emblem towards right of Mahatma Gandhi portrait

5. Ashoka Pillar emblem on the right

6. Mahatma Gandhi portrait and electrotype (100) watermarks

7. Number panel with numerals in ascending font on the top left side and bottom right side

Reverse side

1. Year of printing of the note on the left

2. Swachh Bharat logo with slogan

3. Language panel

4. Motif of Rani Ki Vav