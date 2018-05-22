Latest Offers On Flight Tickets: Vistara Vs GoAir

Given below are the latest offers on flight tickets from Vistara, GoAir
Vistara offers on flight tickets
Vistara is offering Rs.300 off on the next online order from retailer Shoppers Stop, Rs 250 off on the next visit to The Beer Cafe, and Rs 75 cashback on the next order from Zomato, according to Vistara's website, airvistara.com. The exclusive offers on Vistara are valid only if you book from airvistara.com. Vistara's offer, which is valid till May 31, 2018, is applicable on minimum purchase of Rs.1,500 and above. No two offers can be availed simultaneously, it said.
GoAir offers on flight tickets
GoAir is offering value back worth more than Rs 4,000 from Kotak Mahindra Bank, Guess watches and John Jacobs, according to goair.in.
Customers who book on GoAir.in and app and get 10 per cent off when they use their Kotak Mahindra bank debit and credit cards. If you're the first to book on any Tuesday of May 2018 on GoAir.in and mobile app, you stand to win a Guess watch. GoAir is also offering a flat Rs. 500 off on John Jacob eye and sun wear.
The booking period of GoAir flights is valid till May 31, 2018 while the travel period is till July 30, 2018. The promo code to be used to avail the above offer: GOKOT10.
Meanwhile, AirAsia India is offering domestic and international flight tickets from Rs 999. Air India is offering select international flight tickets from Rs 51,000. Jet Airways is offering flight tickets starting from Rs 967 under its UDAN scheme.