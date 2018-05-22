NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit
Home | Aviation

Latest Offers On Flight Tickets: Vistara Vs GoAir

Flight tickets offers: GoAir is offering value back worth more than Rs 4,000, including exclusive offers from Kotak Mahindra Bank

Aviation | | Updated: May 22, 2018 22:35 IST
4 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Latest Offers On Flight Tickets: Vistara Vs GoAir

Fligh tickets offers: Vistara is offering Rs 550 off on purchases from Shoppers Stop and The Beer Cafe.

Domestic airlines are going all out too woo passengers during the ongoing summer holidays season. Discounts, cashbacks and other offers are galore. GoAir is offering value back worth more than Rs 4,000, including exclusive offers from Kotak Mahindra Bank. Vistara is offering Rs 550 off on purchases from Shoppers Stop and The Beer Cafe and Rs 75 as cashback on Zomato. These offers from airlines come even as domestic airlines recorded air passenger traffic at 1.15 crore in April 2018, up 26.05 per cent -- from 91.34 lakh reported during the corresponding month of 2017.

Given below are the latest offers on flight tickets from Vistara, GoAir

Vistara offers on flight tickets
 
offers(The exclusive offers on Vistara are valid only if you book from airvistara.com.)
 
Vistara is offering Rs.300 off on the next online order from retailer Shoppers Stop, Rs 250 off on the next visit to The Beer Cafe, and Rs 75 cashback on the next order from Zomato, according to Vistara's website, airvistara.com. The exclusive offers on Vistara are valid only if you book from airvistara.com. Vistara's offer, which is valid till May 31, 2018, is applicable on minimum purchase of Rs.1,500 and above. No two offers can be availed simultaneously, it said.

(Also Read: IRCTC Rail Connect App: 10 Things To Know About Indian Railways Ticket Booking)

GoAir offers on flight tickets
GoAir is offering value back worth more than Rs 4,000 from Kotak Mahindra Bank, Guess watches and John Jacobs, according to goair.in.
 
offers
(The booking period of GoAir flights is valid till May 31, 2018 while the travel period is till July 30, 2018.)

Customers who book on GoAir.in and app and get 10 per cent off when they use their Kotak Mahindra bank debit and credit cards. If you're the first to book on any Tuesday of May 2018 on GoAir.in and mobile app, you stand to win a Guess watch. GoAir is also offering a flat Rs. 500 off on John Jacob eye and sun wear.

Comments
The booking period of GoAir flights is valid till May 31, 2018 while the travel period is till July 30, 2018. The promo code to be used to avail the above offer: GOKOT10.

Meanwhile, AirAsia India is offering domestic and international flight tickets from Rs 999. Air India is offering select international flight tickets from Rs 51,000. Jet Airways is offering flight tickets starting from Rs 967 under its UDAN scheme. 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

VistaraGoairflight tickets offer

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket Score

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top