Air India Offers Select International Flight Tickets On Sale. Details Here The travel period, Air India said, is with immediate effect till June 30; from August 1 to September 30; and from November 12 till December 7, 2018.

9 Shares EMAIL PRINT Air India Dreamliners will carry passengers on the non-stop, daily India to Australia flight.



Five places to see in Australia if you avail Air India India-Australia flight tickets



1) Sydney Harbour, New South Wales - The Sydney Opera House is considered as one of the most exciting and innovative buildings of the modern era. It's one of the world's most premier locations for the performing arts. (Also Read:

2) Coastal road trips across Australia - Australia has some of the world's most picturesque roads which would be ideal for any motor-lover's dream vacation. Take for example, the Great Ocean Road which is considered as one of the most scenic road-trip destinations in the world or the Pacific Route from Sydney to Gold Coast that goes through rain forests, coastal villages, rock pools and beaches.

3) Kangaroo Island - Located just 112 kilometres south-west of Adelaide, Kangaroo Island is known for its wildlife and pristine beaches.

4) Great Barrier Reef, Queensland - Considered as one of the wonders of the natural world, the Great Barrier Reef is a rich tapestry of coral reefs, islands and cays.

5) Uluru, Northern Territory - Uluru, a World Heritage site, is one of Australia's most iconic symbols of the outback environment.



Air India, the national carrier, is in the process of disinvestment. On Tuesday, Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Nayan Choubey said that the government had hired



Meanwhile,



is offering a 10 per cent discount on flight tickets if users book via its app.



is also offering discounted fares as low as Rs 967 under UDAN scheme.



Airlines and the railways are trying to make the most of the ongoing school holidays season. Air India is offering flight tickets to Australia from Rs 51,000. Air India's sale is valid till May 31, 208, it said on its website airindia.in. The travel period, Air India said, is with immediate effect till June 30; from August 1 to September 30; and from November 12 till December 7, 2018. Air India Dreamliners will be deployed for carrying the passengers on the non-stop, daily India to Australia flight.(Air India is offering flight tickets to Australia from Rs 51,000.)1)- The Sydney Opera House is considered as one of the most exciting and innovative buildings of the modern era. It's one of the world's most premier locations for the performing arts. (Also Read: IRCTC Tourism Offers Summer Holiday Packages. Prices, Dates, Schedule And Other Details Here 2)- Australia has some of the world's most picturesque roads which would be ideal for any motor-lover's dream vacation. Take for example, the Great Ocean Road which is considered as one of the most scenic road-trip destinations in the world or the Pacific Route from Sydney to Gold Coast that goes through rain forests, coastal villages, rock pools and beaches.3)- Located just 112 kilometres south-west of Adelaide, Kangaroo Island is known for its wildlife and pristine beaches.4)- Considered as one of the wonders of the natural world, the Great Barrier Reef is a rich tapestry of coral reefs, islands and cays.5)- Uluru, a World Heritage site, is one of Australia's most iconic symbols of the outback environment.Air India, the national carrier, is in the process of disinvestment. On Tuesday, Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Nayan Choubey said that the government had hired asset and enterprise valuers , who have estimated a minimum net worth of Air India under the current divestment norms.Meanwhile, AirAsia is offering domestic and international flight tickets from Rs 999. Destinations covered under AirAsia's 'Big sale' offer are: Bengaluru, Kolkata, Ranchi, New Zealand and Kuala Lumpur, among others. GoAir is offering a 10 per cent discount on flight tickets if users book via its app. Jet Airways is also offering discounted fares as low as Rs 967 under UDAN scheme. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter