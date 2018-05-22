NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
AirAsia Offers Discount On Flight Tickets, Announces New Routes Also

The booking for AirAsia's 'Big Sale' offer are open till May 27, 2018.

Aviation | | Updated: May 22, 2018 17:49 IST
AirAsia is offering both domestic and international flight tickets at a starting fare of Rs 999.

Under a special 'Big sale' offer, AirAsia is offering flight tickets at discounted rates. Currently, AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 999, as mentioned on the official website of the airline. The carrier is also offering international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 999. Also, the airline has announced the introduction of direct daily flights between Bengaluru and Surat at a starting fare of Rs 3,499. The booking for all these offers are open till May 27, 2018, mentioned AirAsia. 

AirAsia India's discount offer on domestic flight tickets 

AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 999. The travel period of the offer starts on November 1, 2018 and ends on August 13, 2019. Under this offer, AirAsia India is offering flights from a host of cities such as Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Ranchi, Kochi and Guwahati. A non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit, debit or charge card under AirAsia India's offer. Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights, said AirAsia India.

AirAsia's discount offer on international flight tickets

AirAsia is offering overseas flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 999 on select routes. AirAsia's 'Big Sale' offer on international flight tickets is valid on travel from November 1, 2018 till August 13, 2019. Under this offer, AirAsia is offering discounted tickets on flights flying to Asia, Australia and New Zealand. A search on the AirAsia's bookings portal showed one-way flights from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur in November were being offered at Rs. 999. 

AirAsia India's new flights between Bengaluru and Surat

AirAsia India is introducing daily direct flights between Bengaluru and Surat at a starting price of Rs 3,499. The daily direct flights between Bengaluru and Surat and vice-versa will commence from June 1, as mentioned on the official website of the carrier. Bookings are open till May 27. Advanced booking is required in order to avail this special offer.

