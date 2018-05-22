AirAsia Offers Discount On Flight Tickets, Announces New Routes Also

AirAsia India's discount offer on domestic flight tickets
AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 999. The travel period of the offer starts on November 1, 2018 and ends on August 13, 2019. Under this offer, AirAsia India is offering flights from a host of cities such as Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Ranchi, Kochi and Guwahati. A non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit, debit or charge card under AirAsia India's offer. Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights, said AirAsia India.
AirAsia's discount offer on international flight tickets
AirAsia is offering overseas flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 999 on select routes. AirAsia's 'Big Sale' offer on international flight tickets is valid on travel from November 1, 2018 till August 13, 2019. Under this offer, AirAsia is offering discounted tickets on flights flying to Asia, Australia and New Zealand. A search on the AirAsia's bookings portal showed one-way flights from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur in November were being offered at Rs. 999.
AirAsia India's new flights between Bengaluru and Surat
AirAsia India is introducing daily direct flights between Bengaluru and Surat at a starting price of Rs 3,499. The daily direct flights between Bengaluru and Surat and vice-versa will commence from June 1, as mentioned on the official website of the carrier. Bookings are open till May 27. Advanced booking is required in order to avail this special offer.