GoAir Offers Discount On Domestic Flight Tickets. Scheme Details Here

GoAir's discount offer in detail:
There are limited seats under the offer and one cannot avail group discount on GoAir's offer.
However, the offer is also not applicable between April 15, 2018 to July 15, 2018, said the airlines.
The offer is not applicable for infant booking, as well.
Standard cancellation charges will be applicable if customers cancel their ticket.
The fares will reflect under GoSmart column on GoAir's app.
Passengers cannot club this offer with any other on-going promotional offer said GoAir.
GoAir also reserves the right to cancel/alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, without reason or prior notice, said the airline's website.
Other airlines in the country are also offering various discount offers on domestic and international flight tickets. Offers come on the onset of summer vacations.
AirAsia India has come up with a discount scheme and is offering domestic flight tickets starting at Rs. 999. Under its offer, AirAsia India is offering flights from a host of cities such as Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Ranchi, Kochi and Guwahati.
AirAsia is also offering overseas flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 999 on select routes. AirAsia's 'Big Sale' offer is valid on travel from November 1, 2018 till August 13, 2019 and bookings are open till May 27, 2018.