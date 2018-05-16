GoAir Offers Discount On Select Routes. All Details Here

The travel period for GoAir's discount offer ends on May 31, 2018.

GoAir airline is offering up to 7 per cent discount on booking domestic flight tickets within 7 days of booking period on select routes, informed the carrier on its official website-goair.in. GoAir's discount offer is valid on booking tickets till May 24, 2018. The travel period for GoAir's discount offer ends on May 31, 2018. This offer is applicable on GoAir mobile app only, said the country's fifth-largest air carrier. Customers can avail the offer using the promo code, GOAPP7, said the carrier on it's official website. (Also read: GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From Rs. 1,610. Details Here This offer is applicable on following routes: Bengaluru to Ahmedabad, Bengaluru to Pune, Kolkata to Bhubaneswar, Kolkata to Hyderabad, Kolkata to Jaipur, Kolkata to Pune, New Delhi to Lucknow, Guwahati to Bagdogra, Goa to Mumbai, Goa to Hyderabad, Hyderabad to Ahmedabad, Hyderabad to Kolkata, Hyderabad to Goa, Bagdogra to New Delhi, Bagdogra to Guwahati, Ranchi to New Delhi, Jaipur to Ahmedabad, Jaipur to Kolkata, Lucknow to New Delhi, Pune to Ahmedabad and Pune to Kolkata.1. The offer is available on one way only, said GoAir.2. Standard cancellation charges are applied on booking.3. Fares will reflect under GoSmart column, added GoAir on the website.4. Limited seats are available for the offer.5. Group discount is not applicable on this offer.6. This offer cannot be clubbed with any other on-going promotional offer.7. GoAir reserves the right to cancel / modify / substitute / alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice. 8. Offer is not applicable for infant booking.

