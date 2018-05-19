GoAir, Jet Airways, AirAsia Offer Discount On Flight Tickets. Fares Start From Rs 967 Passengers can avail discount offers from respective airline's website/app.

19 Shares EMAIL PRINT



GoAir's discount offer



under a limited-period scheme. GoAir is offering flight tickets starting from an all-inclusive Rs 1,892 on a one-way journey from Goa to Bengaluru, according to the airline's website - goair.in. Other starting airfares offered under the scheme include Rs 2,169 for flights from Hyderabad to Ahmedabad, and Rs 2,417 on those from Mumbai to Nagpur, according to the GoAir website. Called "Low Fare Wednesday", GoAir's offer is applicable on select routes, connecting destinations including Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Nagpur and Mumbai. All fares are applicable till June 15, 2018, according to the GoAir website.



Jet Airways' discount offer



on select routes under the UDAN scheme, informed the carrier in a press release issued on Tuesday. Country's second largest private carrier announced the launch of operations under the 'Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik' (UDAN) scheme. Jet Airways had bagged four routes in the second round of bidding in January, in which a total of 325 routes were awarded to various operators. Starting from June 14, Jet Airways will fly three times a week on the Lucknow-Allahabad-Patna route. Besides this, the airline will also fly on the New Delhi-Nashik, Nagpur-Allahabad-Indore and Lucknow-Bareilly-Delhi routes.



AirAsia's discount offer



has come up with a discount scheme and is offering domestic flight tickets starting at Rs 1,399, said AirAsia on its official website -- airasia.com. Under its 'Mid Summer Sale', AirAsia is offering flights from a host of cities such as Bhubaneswar, Ranchi, Surat, Jaipur, Pune among others. Customers need to book their tickets before May 20, in order to avail AirAsia's discount. The travel period of the offer starts on May 14, 2018 and ends on August 31, 2018.



at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 3,999 on select routes. Bookings for AirAsia's discount offer on flight tickets are open till May 19, 2018. The travel period for availing AirAsia's offer starts on September 1, 2018 and ends on May 28, 2019. This offer is applicable on flights to Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Bali, Melbourne, Perth, among others.



GoAir, Jet Airways and AirAsia airlines are currently offering amazing deals on flight tickets. Passengers can avail these offers from respective airline's website/app. GoAir is offering flight tickets starting at Rs 1,892 under a limited-period scheme. While AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets starting at Rs 1,399 on select routes. AirAsia is also offering overseas flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 3,999 on select routes. Jet Airways has also come up with fares starting as low as Rs. 967 on select routes under the UDAN scheme. GoAir is offering flight tickets starting at Rs 1,892 under a limited-period scheme. GoAir is offering flight tickets starting from an all-inclusive Rs 1,892 on a one-way journey from Goa to Bengaluru, according to the airline's website - goair.in. Other starting airfares offered under the scheme include Rs 2,169 for flights from Hyderabad to Ahmedabad, and Rs 2,417 on those from Mumbai to Nagpur, according to the GoAir website. Called "Low Fare Wednesday", GoAir's offer is applicable on select routes, connecting destinations including Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Nagpur and Mumbai. All fares are applicable till June 15, 2018, according to the GoAir website. Jet Airways has come up with fares starting as low as Rs 967 on select routes under the UDAN scheme, informed the carrier in a press release issued on Tuesday. Country's second largest private carrier announced the launch of operations under the 'Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik' (UDAN) scheme. Jet Airways had bagged four routes in the second round of bidding in January, in which a total of 325 routes were awarded to various operators. Starting from June 14, Jet Airways will fly three times a week on the Lucknow-Allahabad-Patna route. Besides this, the airline will also fly on the New Delhi-Nashik, Nagpur-Allahabad-Indore and Lucknow-Bareilly-Delhi routes. AirAsia India has come up with a discount scheme and is offering domestic flight tickets starting at Rs 1,399, said AirAsia on its official website -- airasia.com. Under its 'Mid Summer Sale', AirAsia is offering flights from a host of cities such as Bhubaneswar, Ranchi, Surat, Jaipur, Pune among others. Customers need to book their tickets before May 20, in order to avail AirAsia's discount. The travel period of the offer starts on May 14, 2018 and ends on August 31, 2018. AirAsia is also offering overseas flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 3,999 on select routes. Bookings for AirAsia's discount offer on flight tickets are open till May 19, 2018. The travel period for availing AirAsia's offer starts on September 1, 2018 and ends on May 28, 2019. This offer is applicable on flights to Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Bali, Melbourne, Perth, among others. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter