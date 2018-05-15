Jet Airways Offers Domestic Flight Tickets Starting At Rs 967. Routes And Other Details Here Starting from June 14, Jet Airways will fly three times a week on the Lucknow-Allahabad-Patna route.

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT From June 15, Jet Airways will fly three times a week between New Delhi and Nashik.



Under the UDAN scheme, the airline will be operating the new flights on the Lucknow-Allahabad-Lucknow route with RCS (regional connectivity scheme) seats at Rs 967 whereas the fare on the Patna-Allahabad-Patna routes would be Rs 1,216. From June 15, Jet Airways will fly three times a week between New Delhi and Nashik and will commence operations three times a week on the Nagpur-Allahabad-Indore route from June 16.



Routes and fares of Jet Airways under Udan scheme:



Lucknow-Allahabad-Lucknow: Rs 967



Patna-Allahabad-Patna: Rs. 1,216



Nagpur-Allahabad-Nagpur: Rs. 1,690



Indore-Allahabad-Indore: Rs. 1,914



Delhi-Nashik-Delhi: Rs. 2,665



With at least half of the seats in the Udan flights are offered at subsidised rates, the participating carriers get a certain amount of viability gap funding (VGF) - an amount shared between the Centre and the states concerned. To fund the scheme, the civil aviation ministry is collecting a levy of Rs 5,000 per departure from airlines operating in major routes, including Mumbai and Delhi.



(With PTI inputs)







