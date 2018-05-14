AirAsia India Offers Domestic Flight Tickets At Rs 1,399. Details Here AirAsia's discount offer: Travel period of the offer starts on May 14, 2018 and ends on August 31, 2018.

AirAsia India has come up with a discount scheme and is offering domestic flight tickets starting at Rs 1,399, said AirAsia on its official website -- airasia.com. Under its 'Mid Summer Sale', AirAsia is offering flights from a host of cities such as Bhubaneswar, Ranchi, Surat, Jaipur, Pune among others. Customers need to book their tickets before May 20, in order to avail AirAsia's discount. The travel period of the offer starts on May 14, 2018 and ends on August 31, 2018.Under the offer, AirAsia is offering flights from Bhubaneswar to Kolkata priced at Rs 1,399 and to Chennai for Rs 1,899. From Pune to Bengaluru and Jaipur, flights tickets are priced at Rs 1,999 and Rs 2,799, respectively. Similary, from Bengaluru, AirAsia is charging Rs 1,399 to fly to Hyderabad, Kochi and Chennai.1. A non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit, debit or charge card under the offer.2. Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights and AirAsia's offer is Valid for new purchases only.3. All fares are quoted for single journey (one-way) only.4. Customers are not eligible for refunds once the payment has been made. 5. The discount offer is only available for online bookings at airasia.com. AirAsia is also offering overseas flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 3,999 on select routes. Bookings for AirAsia's discount offer on flight tickets are open till May 19, 2018. The travel period for availing AirAsia's offer starts on September 1, 2018 and ends on May 28, 2019. This offer is applicable on flights to Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Bali, Melbourne, Perth, among others.