IRCTC Rail Connect App: 10 Things To Know About Indian Railways Ticket Booking

Passengers can use the IRCTC's rail connect app by registering themselves on the IRCTC website or directly via the app.

Services | | Updated: May 22, 2018 20:02 IST
IRCTC Rail Connect App: 10 Things To Know About Indian Railways Ticket Booking

Users can search and book e-tickets, including tatkal tickets through IRCTC rail connect app.

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) rail connect app, an android mobile app of Indian Railways can be used to book tickets and cabs, informed IRCTC in a tweet on its official handle. There are plenty of other services also that can be availed via IRCTC's rail connect app. Passengers can use the IRCTC's rail connect app by registering themselves on the IRCTC website. One step PIN based secure login is provided to existing users. New users can also register themselves on the app. (Also read: Indian Railways Vikalp Scheme For Waitlisted Passengers: Rules And Other Details)10 things to know about IRCTC rail connect app :

1.    Users can search and book e-tickets, including tatkal tickets through IRCTC rail connect app.

2.    Ladies and premium tatkal quota booking facilities are also available.

3.    The app retains recently-added details, besides giving new users the option to register from the app directly. (Also read: Indian Railways: How To Check Refund Status Of Train Tickets Online)

4.    The android application allows search options and cancellation facility too.

5.    IRCTC rail connect app also provides cab booking facility. IRCTC has tied up with Ola to make commuting easy for rail travellers. (Also read: IRCTC Tatkal Reservation: New Facility For Booking Train Tickets)

6.    IRCTC rail connect app also alerts passengers on upcoming journeys.

7.    Boarding point change facility is also available via IRCTC rail connect app.

8.    IRCTC rail connect app also has a facility of storing money in IRCTC e-wallet.

9.    Other payment options available are Jio Money, Airtel Money, Ola Money, Mobikwik, among others.

Comments
10. A  user can have a maximum of six banks linked to the IRCTC e-wallet, said IRCTC.

 

IRCTCIRCTC Rail Connect App

