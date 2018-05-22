IRCTC Rail Connect App: 10 Things To Know About Indian Railways Ticket Booking

#आईआरसीटीसी ई-वॉलेट उपयोगकर्ता #रेल#कनेक्ट#एंड्रॉइड#ऐप के माध्यम से भी रेल ई-टिकट बुक कर सकते हैं।https://t.co/s3mX8V8YUdpic.twitter.com/xHFyoVFJSJ— IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) May 22, 2018
10 things to know about IRCTC rail connect app :
1. Users can search and book e-tickets, including tatkal tickets through IRCTC rail connect app.
2. Ladies and premium tatkal quota booking facilities are also available.
3. The app retains recently-added details, besides giving new users the option to register from the app directly. (Also read: Indian Railways: How To Check Refund Status Of Train Tickets Online)
4. The android application allows search options and cancellation facility too.
5. IRCTC rail connect app also provides cab booking facility. IRCTC has tied up with Ola to make commuting easy for rail travellers. (Also read: IRCTC Tatkal Reservation: New Facility For Booking Train Tickets)
6. IRCTC rail connect app also alerts passengers on upcoming journeys.
7. Boarding point change facility is also available via IRCTC rail connect app.
8. IRCTC rail connect app also has a facility of storing money in IRCTC e-wallet.
9. Other payment options available are Jio Money, Airtel Money, Ola Money, Mobikwik, among others.
10. A user can have a maximum of six banks linked to the IRCTC e-wallet, said IRCTC.