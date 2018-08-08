Jet Airways Vs AirAsia: Latest Offers On Flight Tickets Compared

Jet Airways has also announced up to 30% discount on international flight tickets.

Air carriers are offering discounts on both domestic and international flight offers. Jet Airways, country's second largest airline, has announced up to 30 per cent discount on international flight tickets. It is also offering 10 per cent discount on domestic flight tickets under it's 'Freedom Sale' offer. Similarly, AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,499 and international flight tickets from Rs 3,999. AirAsia has also launched daily direct flights on Bengaluru to Bagdogra route from Rs. 2,999.

Here are the offers on domestic and international flight tickets in detail:

Jet Airways' offer on flight tickets in detail:

Jet Airways has announced up to 30 per cent discount on international flight tickets under a special nine day 'Global Fare' sale offer. The offer is available for both economy and premium class flight tickets. The booking period of the offer will end on August 15, 2018. The airline has introduced new sale offer in order to celebrate India's 72nd Independence day.

On the domestic front, Jet Airways is offering 10 per cent discount on flight tickets under it's 'Freedom Sale' offer. The offer is applicable on base fare in premiere and economy class flight tickets on airline's domestic network. The travel period of the offer ends on September 30, 2018.

AirAsia's offer on flight tickets in detail:

AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,499 on select routes. AirAsia India's new offer is valid on travel till January 31, 2019 and is applicable on bookings done till August 13, 2018. Carrier's offer is applicable on flights flying to Bengaluru, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, among others.

AirAsia is also offering flight tickets for Asia and Australia from Rs. 3,999. AirAsia's offer on flight tickets is valid till August 12. Passengers can fly to Australia and countries in Asia from domestic cities like New Delhi, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Amritsar, Chennai etc.