Jet Airways' Independence Day Sale: Airline Offers Discount On Flight Tickets

Jet Airways has announced 30 per cent discount on international flight tickets under a special nine day 'Global Fare' sale offer, a press release issued by the company said. Jet Airways new offer is available for both economy and premium class flight tickets. The booking period of the offer will start from August 7, 2018, the press release added. The airline has introduced new sale offer in order to celebrate India's 72nd Independence day. Travel under the scheme is effective from the date of booking.

Jet Airways scheme is applicable on both one-way and return tickets. Customers can choose from any of the Jet Airways' 21 international destinations and a host of European destinations on offer on board aligned flights with partner carriers, said the airline. Customers can travel to destinations such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Bahrain, Doha, Dammam, Riyadh, Jeddah, Kuwait, Muscat, Dhaka, Kathmandu, Colombo, Bangkok, Singapore, Hong Kong, London, Manchester, Amsterdam, Budapest, Madrid, Edinburgh, Hamburg, Pisa, Luxembourg, Vienna, Dusseldorf, Paris and Toronto.

In a separate offer, Jet Airways announced new flights at a starting price of Rs 2,399 on domestic sector. The carrier is also offering 30 per cent discount on international flights flying to Europe.

Jet Airways currently operates flights to 66 destinations, including India and overseas. Beyond India, Jet Airways operates flights to key international destinations in South East Asia, South Asia, Middle East, Europe and North America. The Jet Airways Group currently operates a fleet of 120 aircraft, comprising Boeing 777-300 ERs, Airbus A330-200/300, the latest Boeing 737 Max 8, Next Generation Boeing 737s and ATR 72-500/600s.