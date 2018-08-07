Jet Airways Offers Discount On Domestic Flight Tickets. 5 Things To Know

Jet Airways' new offer on domestic flight tickets is applicable on return journey only.

Jet Airways is offering 10 per cent discount on domestic flight tickets under it's 'Freedom Sale' offer. The offer is applicable on base fare in premiere and economy class flight tickets on airline's domestic network, said the carrier on it's official website- jetairways.com. Jet Airways has introduced new sale offer in order to celebrate India's 72nd Independence Day. Travel period of the offer ends on September 30, 2018. Tickets must be purchased a minimum of 15 days prior departure, the airline added.

(Jet Airways new offer cannot be combined with any other offer/promotion.)

5 things to know about Jet Airways' new offer on domestic flight tickets:

1. Jet Airways' new offer on domestic flight tickets is applicable on return journey only.

2. This offer is not applicable for bookings done using the multicity option, said the carrier.

3. This offer cannot be combined with any other offer / promotion.

4. Child / infant discount, date change, flight change, refund charges, weekend surcharge, black out period, flight restriction and / or travel restriction is applicable as mentioned in the fare rule, Jet Airways said.

5. Jet Airways reserves the right at any time, without prior notice to add, alter, modify, change or vary all or any of these terms and conditions or to replace wholly or in part, the above offer by another offer, whether similar to above offer or not, or to withdraw it altogether, the carrier mentioned on it's website.

Under it's 'Freedom Sale' scheme, Jet Airways is also offering 30 per cent discount on international flight tickets. This offer is available for both economy and premium class flight tickets. The booking period of the offer ends on August 15, 2018.

Jet Airways currently operates flights to 66 destinations, including India and overseas. The carrier currently operates a fleet of 120 aircraft, said the carrier in a release dated August 6, 2018.