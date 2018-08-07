NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Aviation

AirAsia Offers International Flight Tickets From Rs 3,999

AirAsia India is offering flight tickets for Asia and Australia from Rs 3,999. AirAsia's offer on flight tickets is valid till August 12.

Aviation | | Updated: August 07, 2018 12:49 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
AirAsia Offers International Flight Tickets From Rs 3,999

The travel period to avail AirAsia's offer on flight tickets is till January 31, 2019.

AirAsia India is offering flight tickets for Asia and Australia from Rs 3,999. AirAsia's offer on flight tickets is valid till August 12. Passengers cab fly to Australia and countries in Asia from domestic cities like New Delhi, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Amritsar, Chennai and more, stated AirAsia on its website, airasia.com. The travel period for AirAsia's offer is till January 31, 2019. However, AirAsia's offer on flight tickets is subject to certain terms and conditions. Separately, AirAsia is offering domestic flight tickets from Rs 1,499.

tshsto1c

AirAsia flight ticket offer in detail
The lowest fare of Rs 3,999 is for Vishakhapatnam-Kuala Lumpur route, stated airasia.com.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

AirAsiaAirAsia flight ticketsflight tickets

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
News in BanglaTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusVivo SaleAndroid PMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XMobikwikAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersSwiggy CouponsZomato OffersHuawei P20SGOT/SGPTPrice ComparisonVivo NEXPetrol Price TodayVirat Kohli

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top