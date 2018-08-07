AirAsia Offers International Flight Tickets From Rs 3,999

The travel period to avail AirAsia's offer on flight tickets is till January 31, 2019.

AirAsia India is offering flight tickets for Asia and Australia from Rs 3,999. AirAsia's offer on flight tickets is valid till August 12. Passengers cab fly to Australia and countries in Asia from domestic cities like New Delhi, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Amritsar, Chennai and more, stated AirAsia on its website, airasia.com. The travel period for AirAsia's offer is till January 31, 2019. However, AirAsia's offer on flight tickets is subject to certain terms and conditions. Separately, AirAsia is offering domestic flight tickets from Rs 1,499.

AirAsia flight ticket offer in detail

The lowest fare of Rs 3,999 is for Vishakhapatnam-Kuala Lumpur route, stated airasia.com.