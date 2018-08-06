AirAsia India Offers Domestic Flight Tickets From Rs 1,499. Check Routes, Booking Details Here

AirAsia India's discounted tickets are available only for online bookings at airasia.com.

AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,499 on select routes under a promotional sale offer. AirAsia India's new offer is valid on travel till January 31, 2019. According to the airline's official website-airasia.com, the new offer is applicable on bookings done till August 13, 2018. Carrier's offer is applicable on flights flying to Bengaluru, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, among others. AirAsia India's sale requires flyers to make advance bookings, the airline added. Fares are not available during embargo period.

Details of AirAsia India's new sale offer

AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 1,499 on flights flying between Bhubaneswar and Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, Bengaluru and Kochi, Bengaluru and Chennai. Some of the other discounted all-inclusive fares offered under AirAsia India's sale are on flights flying from Bhubaneshwar to Hyderabad (starting at Rs 1,999), Bhubaneshwar to Chennai ( starting at Rs 2,399), Ranchi to Kolkata (starting at Rs 1,899), Nagpur to Bengaluru (starting at Rs 1,999), Kolkata to Imphal ( starting at Rs 1,899), Goa to Bengaluru (starting at Rs 1,899), Guwahati to Kolkata (starting at Rs 1,999), Pune to Bengaluru (starting at Rs 1,999), Visakhapatnam to Kolkata (starting at Rs 1,899), and many more.

(Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights of AirAsia India.)

Terms and conditions of AirAsia India's new sale offer

AirAsia India's discounted tickets are available only for online bookings at airasia.com. A non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit, debit or charge card, according to AirAsia India. Ticket fares include airport taxes (except for selected airports where airport tax is collected at the point of departure). However, seats are limited and may not be available on all flights.

Meanwhile, GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs1,099 on 1 million seats. Jet Airways has announced new flights at a starting price of Rs 2,399.