Jet Airways, IndiGo, Air India Offer Discount On Flight Tickets. Details Here

IndiGo is offering domestic and international flight tickets from Rs. 899 and Rs. 3,199, respectively.

Airlines have announced a host of discount offers on domestic and international flight tickets. Jet Airways has announced additional frequencies across its international network at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 11,501. The country's second-largest airline by market share has also announced new domestic flights starting Rs. 2,398. IndiGo is offering domestic and international flight tickets from Rs. 899 and Rs. 3,199, respectively. State-run carrier Air India has come up with a scheme under which it is offering flight tickets starting from Rs. 1,000. The offers from the airlines come amid high competition in the country's civil aviation market.

Offers on domestic and international flight tickets in detail:

Jet Airways offer:

Jet Airways has come up with new flights and the discounted fares are applicable on return journey in economy class on select international flight tickets, said Jet Airways. The airline is offering Delhi-Kathmandu, Delhi-Bangkok return ticket starting Rs 11,501 and Rs. 23,238, respectively. The airline is also offering return flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 23,293 to Singapore. The booking period of the airline's offer ends on November 29, 2018. On the domestic front, Jet Airways is offering flight tickets starting at Rs. 2,398 on Delhi-Vadodara route.

IndiGo Offer:

Budget carrier IndiGo is offering domestic and international flight tickets from Rs. 899 and Rs. 3,199, respectively. IndiGo's sale on flight tickets is valid till November 25, 2018. The travel period is from December 6, 2018 to April 15, 2019, said the country's largest airline by market share on its official website -- goindigo.in.

Air India offer:

Air India has come up with a scheme under which it is offering flight tickets starting from Rs. 1,000. The flights will be operated on the the Bengaluru-Ahmedabad, Delhi-Coimbatore and Delhi-Goa routes, said the carrier.