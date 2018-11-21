IndiGo Offers Domestic Flight Tickets From 899 Rupees, Details Here

IndiGo Flight Booking: The offer is valid only on non-stop flights across the airline's network.

Budget carrier IndiGo, in its latest sale, is offering domestic and international flight tickets from Rs 899 and Rs 3,199, respectively, the airline said on Wednesday on microblogging website Twitter. IndiGo's sale on flight tickets is valid till November 25, 2018. The travel period is from December 6, 2018 to April 15, 2019, said the country's largest airline by market share on its official website -- goindigo.in. IndiGo is offering 10 lakh seats under the scheme, said the airline in a statement. The offer from the airline comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation market.

Our Sale will make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside, So kick start winters with fares starting ₹899. Book your flights today! https://t.co/sngmgCNgEHpic.twitter.com/EA0RbeMg1g — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) November 21, 2018

Here are 5 things to know about IndiGo's offer on flight tickets:

1. IndiGo's offer is valid for bookings made during the offer period, at least 15 days prior to the date of departure, provided that the date of travel is no later than April 15, 2019, said the airline.

2. One cannot club this discount scheme with any other offer, scheme, or promotion.

3. IndiGo's offer is valid only on non-stop flights across the airline's network.

4. However, discount is not applicable on airport charges and government taxes.

5. The discount offer is not valid on IndiGo's group bookings.

Last week, IndiGo launched non-stop flights between Allahabad and Bengaluru at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,500. With this new connectivity, Allahabad-Bengaluru became the sixth RCS (Regional Connectivity Scheme - UDAN) route and the 60th destination on IndiGo's network.

Meanwhile, state-run carrier Air India has come up with a scheme under which it is offering flight tickets starting from Rs. 1,000.

Domestic airlines carried 1,027.93 lakh passengers in the first nine months of calendar year 2018, as against 849.94 lakh in the corresponding period a year ago, marking a growth of nearly 21 per cent, according to aviation regulator DGCA or Directorate General of Civil Aviation.